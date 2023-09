RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host their annual Community Preseason Game on Wednesday, featuring free parking and $10 general admission seating as they host the Florida Panthers.

-

When: Wednesday, September 27

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: A stream to watch tonight's game will be available on the homepage of Hurricanes.com around 6:30 p.m. ET.

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App