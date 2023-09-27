Canes Open Preseason Play With Victory Over Tampa Bay

Starting Strong

Dressing a cast that featured 12 forwards with no previous regular season experience on the team, Rod Brind'Amour stressed earlier in the day on Tuesday that the hope for tonight's contest was to see the newcomers picking up on the brand of hockey that the Canes desire to play.

While of course that was a work in progress to start, one element of Carolina's game, resolve, was certainly shown late in the first.

After Tampa Bay broke open the scoring with 4:21 to go in the first, it took all of eight seconds for Jayden Halbgewachs to answer.

Then, just two minutes later, Caleb Jones propelled the home team in front.

Carolina would never look back after that, holding, and adding to their lead over the course of the final 42 minutes.