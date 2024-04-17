Canes Reassign Coghlan, Comtois To AHL

Comtois made his Hurricanes debut against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday

4.17.24 Reassigned
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned forward Max Comtois to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

Comtois, 25, has posted 43 points (19g, 24a) in 62 AHL games with Chicago this season. The 6’2”, 210-pound forward has earned 68 points (29g, 39a) in 97 career AHL games with Chicago and San Diego, and he also registered nine points (5g, 4a) in 12 playoff games with the Gulls in 2019. Comtois tallied an assist in his Hurricanes debut at Columbus on Tuesday, and he has recorded 87 points (38g, 49a) in 211 career NHL games with Anaheim and Carolina, including a career-high 33 points (16g, 17a) in 55 contests with the Ducks in 2020-21. The Longueuil, Quebec, native also played 205 QMJHL games with Victoria and Drummondville from 2015-19, tallying 244 points (123g, 121a). Comtois has represented Canada at two IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-19) and two IIHF World Championships (2021-22), captaining his team at the 2019 World Juniors and winning gold at the 2018 World Juniors and 2021 World Championship. Selected by Anaheim in the second round, 50th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois signed with Carolina as a free agent on March 4.

Coghlan, 26, has registered 41 points (16g, 25a) in 59 AHL games with Springfield this season, ranking tied for first in goals and tied for ninth in points among all AHL blueliners. The 6’2”, 208-pound defenseman was also selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. Coghlan has recorded 108 points (44g, 64a) in 190 career AHL games with Chicago and Springfield and added two assists in seven playoff games with the Wolves in 2019. He skated in his first NHL game of the season against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, and he has now tallied 22 points (6g, 16a) in 106 career NHL games with Vegas and Carolina, including three assists in 18 contests with the Hurricanes over the past two seasons. The Duncan, B.C., native also skated in 265 WHL games with Tri-City from 2014-18, earning 145 points (38g, 107a). Coghlan was acquired from Vegas along with Max Pacioretty on July 13, 2022, in exchange for future considerations.

Worth A Click

Listen: The Storm Report - Jackson Blake

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Listen: CanesCast #280 - What Goes Around Comes Back Around

Must-See: Svechnikov's Third Career Lacrosse Goal

Blake Signed To An Entry-Level Contract

Jääskä Signed For 2024-25 Season

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

2023 First Round Pick Nadeau Signed To Entry-Level Contract

Round One Playoff Tickets On Sale Now

Mailbag #80: Brendan Lemieux

Canes Clinch Sixth Consecutive Playoff Berth

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

News Feed

Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Blake, Nadeau Debut As Canes End Regular Season In Columbus

Projected Lineup: April 16 at Columbus

Canes Recall Coghlan, Comtois From AHL

Preview: April 16 at Columbus

Canes To Face Islanders In Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Canes Focused On The Future With Blake, Nadeau

Jarvis' Pair Of Power Play Goals Pushes Canes Past Blackhawks

Projected Lineup: April 14 at Chicago

Preview: April 14 at Chicago

Canes Beat Blues In Morrow's Debut

Projected Lineup: April 12 at St. Louis

Preview: April 12 at St. Louis

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Canes Sign Blake To Entry-Level Contract

Canes' Complete Effort Leads To Impressive Victory In Boston

Projected Lineup: April 9 at Boston

Canes Sign Jaaska To Entry-Level Contract