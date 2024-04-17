Canes Reassign Coghlan, Comtois To AHL

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned forward Max Comtois to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

Comtois, 25, has posted 43 points (19g, 24a) in 62 AHL games with Chicago this season. The 6’2”, 210-pound forward has earned 68 points (29g, 39a) in 97 career AHL games with Chicago and San Diego, and he also registered nine points (5g, 4a) in 12 playoff games with the Gulls in 2019. Comtois tallied an assist in his Hurricanes debut at Columbus on Tuesday, and he has recorded 87 points (38g, 49a) in 211 career NHL games with Anaheim and Carolina, including a career-high 33 points (16g, 17a) in 55 contests with the Ducks in 2020-21. The Longueuil, Quebec, native also played 205 QMJHL games with Victoria and Drummondville from 2015-19, tallying 244 points (123g, 121a). Comtois has represented Canada at two IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-19) and two IIHF World Championships (2021-22), captaining his team at the 2019 World Juniors and winning gold at the 2018 World Juniors and 2021 World Championship. Selected by Anaheim in the second round, 50th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois signed with Carolina as a free agent on March 4.

Coghlan, 26, has registered 41 points (16g, 25a) in 59 AHL games with Springfield this season, ranking tied for first in goals and tied for ninth in points among all AHL blueliners. The 6’2”, 208-pound defenseman was also selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. Coghlan has recorded 108 points (44g, 64a) in 190 career AHL games with Chicago and Springfield and added two assists in seven playoff games with the Wolves in 2019. He skated in his first NHL game of the season against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, and he has now tallied 22 points (6g, 16a) in 106 career NHL games with Vegas and Carolina, including three assists in 18 contests with the Hurricanes over the past two seasons. The Duncan, B.C., native also skated in 265 WHL games with Tri-City from 2014-18, earning 145 points (38g, 107a). Coghlan was acquired from Vegas along with Max Pacioretty on July 13, 2022, in exchange for future considerations.