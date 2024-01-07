Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner

RALEIGH, NC. - Nucor Chief Operating Officer Dave Sumoski is a Huge Caniac.

No, seriously.

One of the most important men for North America's most sustainable steel supplier, and now jersey sponsor of the Carolina Hurricanes, has been a devout fan since the early days in North Carolina.

"I was at the 2006 Stanley Cup Final. I saw Rod Brind'Amour lift the Stanley Cup. This is so special to me," Sumoski passionately shared on Saturday, just moments before sounding the siren to start the game.

Rooting for the organization's success for many years, when the opportunity for his company to play a prominent role in the branding of the Canes arose, it was obviously of interest to him.

But multi-year, multi-million dollar agreements are seldom made because of fandom. They are a business decision at the end of the day, and this partnership is one that Nucor saw as beneficial because they see it as in alignment with their company's values.

"The Hurricanes are a class act. It is a good product. They're a hard-working team. That really represents what Nucor is," Sumoski continued. "It's a partnership that just makes so much sense."