Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner

"To have a great partner like this, I think it raises the bar for us as an organization. It shows that we're very viable not only in this market but in the state as a whole."

1.3.24 Nucor
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Nucor Chief Operating Officer Dave Sumoski is a Huge Caniac.

No, seriously.

One of the most important men for North America's most sustainable steel supplier, and now jersey sponsor of the Carolina Hurricanes, has been a devout fan since the early days in North Carolina.

"I was at the 2006 Stanley Cup Final. I saw Rod Brind'Amour lift the Stanley Cup. This is so special to me," Sumoski passionately shared on Saturday, just moments before sounding the siren to start the game.

Rooting for the organization's success for many years, when the opportunity for his company to play a prominent role in the branding of the Canes arose, it was obviously of interest to him.

But multi-year, multi-million dollar agreements are seldom made because of fandom. They are a business decision at the end of the day, and this partnership is one that Nucor saw as beneficial because they see it as in alignment with their company's values.

"The Hurricanes are a class act.  It is a good product.  They're a hard-working team. That really represents what Nucor is," Sumoski continued. "It's a partnership that just makes so much sense."

Appearing on all Canes jerseys through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season, the brand visibility is of massive interest to Nucor.

"We are the most sustainable steel company, really in the world, and we just don't tell that story so much. This gives us a huge platform for us to be able to explain that to folks," Sumoski answered. "We want to tell everyone who we are, and that will allow us to do things that we haven't been able to do before. We want to tell everyone what a great company Nucor is."

Carolina becomes just the seventh NHL team to have one singular partner appear on all three game jerseys, and Nucor will also be featured on the team's Whalers jerseys on February 10.

1.7.24 Nucor Editorial

Sumoski (right), proudly wearing his Rod Brind'Amour jersey, receives a gifted Canes jersey with a Nucor patch on it from Canes President & General Manager Don Waddell Saturday pre-game at PNC Arena.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Nucor also checks a big box that the Canes were hoping to fill in their search for a jersey sponsor - local.

While their growth across North America has been strong over the years, they've proudly been headquartered in Charlotte since 1966.

"Being the big company that they are here in North Carolina, I just think it's a natural fit," Canes President & General Manager Don Waddell said of the collaboration. "To have a great partner like this, I think it raises the bar for us as an organization. It shows that we're very viable not only in this market but in the state as a whole."

Part of what will make the Canes even more viable in years to come are the upgrades to PNC Arena and incoming expansion to the area. As a portion of the 20-year lease agreement signed over the summer, the deal will bring 100,000 square feet of retail/dining space, 150,000 square feet of office space, 200 multi-family residential units, a 150-room hotel, and a 3,000-5,000 capacity indoor music venue.

"They had a big interest in branding their name. They'd like to get their name more out in the public. We've got a lot going on around here, so maybe there's some business we can do back with them. It made a lot of sense," Waddell stated.

The agreement between the two clubs extends well beyond just an appearance on the team's jerseys, as the two sides will also work together to grow the game in the state.  Starting next season the Canes will host an annual youth hockey camp in Charlotte, adding another outing to the team's statewide effort.

"Being the Charlotte-based company that they are, they want to have some presence with us in Charlotte as well, not just in Raleigh. They're a proud company that's proud to be here in North Carolina," Waddell finished with. "It's something that we were looking to do and we're happy to make it all work."

Nucor will also be the chief presenter of the Community Heroes Program, where a member of the community who is creating positive results in either sustainability or education will be recognized at a game.

For fans looking to add a Nucor patch to an existing Canes jersey, the option is available at The Eye, the team's official store at PNC Arena.

1.7.24 Nucor Drury

The Nucor patch in action, featured here on Jack Drury's sweater during Friday's warmups at Capital One Arena.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago

Blues Take Shootout From Canes

Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals

Projected Lineup: January 5 at Washington

Canes Recall Ponomarev From Chicago

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Preview: January 5 at Washington

2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

Aho To Represent Canes At All-Star Game

Hurricanes Purchase Backyard Bistro

Special Teams Shine Again In Win Over Rangers

Projected Lineup: January 2 at New York

Preview: January 2 at New York

Aho Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Mailbag #74: Ended The Year Hot

Aho Adds Three More Points As Canes Beat Toronto

