Nadeau Named To AHL All-Rookie Team

RALEIGH, N.C. - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Bradly Nadeau has been named to its 2024-25 All-Rookie Team.

Nadeau, 19, leads the Chicago Wolves in goals (30), power play goals (8) and points (56 - tied) and ranks tied for third in assists (26). The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native is first among AHL rookies and tied for sixth among all AHL skaters in goals. Nadeau is just the sixth player under 20 years old to score 30 goals in the AHL since 1940, and the third in the last 50 years.

The Hurricanes’ first-round selection, 30th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau made his NHL debut in the team’s 2023-24 regular season finale against Columbus on April 16, 2024. Prior to turning professional, he registered 46 points (19g, 27a) in 37 NCAA games during his freshman season with the University of Maine, and was named a 2023-24 Hockey East Second Team All-Star and to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team. Among all NCAA Division I freshmen, Nadeau ranked tied for fifth in goals, sixth in points and tied for sixth in assists. The 5’11”, 172-pound forward registered 113 points (45g, 68a) in 54 BCHL games with the Penticton Vees in 2022-23, and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading all BCHL skaters in goals, assists and points. He was also named the BCHL's playoff MVP that season, leading the league in goals (17) and ranking second in points (35). Nadeau won back-to-back league championships with Penticton (2022-23), recording 59 points (28g, 31a) in 34 BCHL postseason games.