Canes Acquire Rantanen, Hall In Three-Team Deal

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team trade. In exchange for Rantanen, Colorado receives forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas, as well as the Hurricanes’ second-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft and fourth-round selection in the 2026 Draft. Chicago receives its own third-round pick in the 2025 draft, which was previously acquired by Carolina, retains 50 percent of Rantanen’s salary and also sends the rights to forward Nils Juntorp to the Hurricanes.

“Mikko is one of the premier power forwards in our sport,” said Tulsky. “It’s no secret that we’ve wanted to add elite skill to our lineup, and this is a player who should fit our system and locker room well. And Taylor gives us another high-skill option to bolster our attack.”

Rantanen, 28, is in his 10th NHL season and currently ranks sixth in the NHL in points (64) and seventh in goals (25). The Nousiainen, Finland, native leads the Avalanche in goals (25) and power-play goals (8), ranks second on the team in assists (39), points and even-strength points (45) and third in power-play points (19). This season marks Rantanen’s fifth consecutive 20-goal campaign and the eighth of his career. The 6’4”, 215-pound winger leads the NHL with three hat tricks this season and matched his career-high with five points (3g, 2a) in a game at Pittsburgh on December 10. He also tied his career-best with a 14-game point streak from December 7-January 6.

A first-round selection, 10th overall, of the Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Draft, Rantanen has totaled 287 goals, 394 assists and 681 points in 619 career NHL games, ranking fourth in NHL history in goals by a Finnish-born player and seventh in points. Along with Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, he was one of three players named to Finland’s preliminary roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.