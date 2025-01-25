Canes Acquire Rantanen, Hall In Three-Team Deal

Drury, Necas dealt for superstar winger, former Hart Trophy winner

Rantanen_Hall_1-24

© Left: Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | Right: Luke Hales/Getty Images

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team trade. In exchange for Rantanen, Colorado receives forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas, as well as the Hurricanes’ second-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft and fourth-round selection in the 2026 Draft. Chicago receives its own third-round pick in the 2025 draft, which was previously acquired by Carolina, retains 50 percent of Rantanen’s salary and also sends the rights to forward Nils Juntorp to the Hurricanes.

“Mikko is one of the premier power forwards in our sport,” said Tulsky. “It’s no secret that we’ve wanted to add elite skill to our lineup, and this is a player who should fit our system and locker room well. And Taylor gives us another high-skill option to bolster our attack.”

Rantanen, 28, is in his 10th NHL season and currently ranks sixth in the NHL in points (64) and seventh in goals (25). The Nousiainen, Finland, native leads the Avalanche in goals (25) and power-play goals (8), ranks second on the team in assists (39), points and even-strength points (45) and third in power-play points (19). This season marks Rantanen’s fifth consecutive 20-goal campaign and the eighth of his career. The 6’4”, 215-pound winger leads the NHL with three hat tricks this season and matched his career-high with five points (3g, 2a) in a game at Pittsburgh on December 10. He also tied his career-best with a 14-game point streak from December 7-January 6.

A first-round selection, 10th overall, of the Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Draft, Rantanen has totaled 287 goals, 394 assists and 681 points in 619 career NHL games, ranking fourth in NHL history in goals by a Finnish-born player and seventh in points. Along with Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, he was one of three players named to Finland’s preliminary roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hall, 33, who is in his 15th NHL season, has registered 24 points (9g, 15a) with 82 shots on goal in 46 games with the Blackhawks this season. He ranks tied for third in shots on goal for the club, tied for fourth in assists and fifth in points. The 6’1”, 210-pound winger notched his fifth career hat trick on November 27 vs. Dallas, marking his first hat trick since December 5, 2013. Hall notched his 700th career NHL point with a goal on October 22 vs. Vancouver.

A Calgary native, Hall was selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft and has totaled 275 goals, 446 assists and 721 points in 878 career NHL games with Edmonton, New Jersey, Arizona, Buffalo, Boston and Chicago. The five-time NHL All-Star recorded career-highs in goals (39), assists (54) and points (93) in 2017-18 to help the New Jersey Devils qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012 and win the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

