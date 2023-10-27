Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home

Seattle Strikes Twice Early...

Playing in their first game at PNC Arena in 15 days, the Canes looked fine out of the gate, but then got caught on two "breathers."

Rod Brind'Amour has used the phrase regularly over the years to describe both mental and physical lapses resulting in goals for the opposition. This evening, it was Brent Burns and Sebastian Aho, two of Carolina's stars, on the wrong end of those.

On the first goal of the night, Oliver Bjorkstrand took on Burns one-on-one as he entered the attacking end. #8 gave him just an inch or two of too much space, allowing Seattle's #22 to cut inside and fire, beating Andersen from the slot.

3:28 later, Devin Shore slipped behind Aho and a stretch pass from Bjorkstrand sent him on a breakaway. Shore slipped it five-hole next, doubling his team's lead and doubling the early hole for Carolina.