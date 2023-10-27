RALEIGH, NC. - Martin Necas factored in on all three Carolina Hurricanes goals on Thursday, including scoring the overtime winner in the team's 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home
Carolina battles from behind to start a back-to-back set with a much-needed victory
FredEx Returns...
The start to the Canes' season has been littered with injuries, and although Andrei Svechnikov (knee) wasn't ready to return for tonight's contest, Frederik Andersen was.
Making his first start in nine days after taking a puck to the mask in San Jose, the veteran netminder opened the back-to-back with Antti Raanta expected to have the nod tomorrow against the Sharks.
© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes
Seattle Strikes Twice Early...
Playing in their first game at PNC Arena in 15 days, the Canes looked fine out of the gate, but then got caught on two "breathers."
Rod Brind'Amour has used the phrase regularly over the years to describe both mental and physical lapses resulting in goals for the opposition. This evening, it was Brent Burns and Sebastian Aho, two of Carolina's stars, on the wrong end of those.
On the first goal of the night, Oliver Bjorkstrand took on Burns one-on-one as he entered the attacking end. #8 gave him just an inch or two of too much space, allowing Seattle's #22 to cut inside and fire, beating Andersen from the slot.
3:28 later, Devin Shore slipped behind Aho and a stretch pass from Bjorkstrand sent him on a breakaway. Shore slipped it five-hole next, doubling his team's lead and doubling the early hole for Carolina.
Our Turn Tonight Though...
In their three most recent games, the Canes had been plagued by giving up a late goal in the first period.
Seattle, Colorado, and Tampa had all sent Carolina back to the locker room on a downswing of momentum, but tonight, it was their turn to return that favor to their opponent.
Before they could go back to the room trailing 2-0, the home team caught a break via Kraken defender Brian Dumoulin blowing a tire in his own end. The newly formed line of Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Martin Necas were there to cash in, resulting in the third goal of the season for #88.
Tied It Up Late...
The second period then transpired scoreless, but it was not a period of nothingness for Carolina.
Struggling with their team game through the first seven contests of the season, it looked like a cohesive frame for Rod Brind'Amour's bunch, outshooting Seattle 16-7 and dictating play.
The snowball would continue to trend in the Canes' favor as the final 20 minutes transpired, and the period may have been Carolina's best of the young season.
An equalizing goal felt inevitable, and although Joey Daccord gave it his best efforts to keep the Kraken in front, the tying goal game with 4:24 on the clock.
Brady Skjei started an unfathomable play from his own end, making a diving play to jar the puck loose, scoop it up and go the length of the ice. Dropping the puck off for Necas, #88 then showed patience, sending a pass back across the ice for Kotkaniemi, who wired one home.
Necí Finishes The Job...
With momentum all in Carolina's favor, Kotkaniemi's fourth of the season forced the team's second overtime of the year.
The three-on-three play was a possession-based one, with just four total shots coming between the two sides. Seattle claimed the first three, but the Canes' only one would be the final one of the night.
Necas scooped the puck up at neutral ice with just 20 seconds on the clock.
Initially thinking about peeling back to the defensive end, he knew that there wasn't enough time for a full regroup.
Walking into the zone, #88 connected with Tony DeAngelo, who did a brilliant job of drawing two defenders with a little shake-and-bake, before dishing it back to Necas for the final blow.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour discussing the contest as a whole...
"I was pretty happy with that game, especially the response and sticking with it. We had a lot of good opportunities and we finally cashed in one on one. I think we got the two points we deserved."
Martin Necas on what went well for him this evening...
"I feel like our whole line, Bunts, and KK played a great game. We all three contributed, and it wasn't just us three either. Every time the D was out there with us, it was a full five-man game and that's how we've got to play."
Brady Skjei sharing his thoughts on just how important a win in a game like tonight can be moving forward...
"It's huge to get that good feeling in the locker room. You hear that music playing. It's big. Obviously, it wasn't the road trip we wanted to start the year, and so get back home in front of our fans and get the win, and to feel comfortable, it's big, for sure."
What's Next After Tonight?
The Canes get right back into game action on Friday, hosting the San Jose Sharks. It is First Responders Night at PNC Arena.
