Matt Cullen To Be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, NC. - USA Hockey announced its 2024 United States Hockey Hall of Fame class on Thursday, and among the group is former Carolina Hurricanes forward Matt Cullen.

Cullen, 47, played four seasons for the Canes (2005-06, 2007-10), and won his first of three Stanley Cups during his first stint with the team. During that Cup run, he had 18 points in 25 games, following up a career-best 25-goal season.

In 266 regular season games with the Canes, he recorded 72 goals and 109 assists for a total of 181 points.

Throughout his 21 NHL seasons, Cullen had 731 points (266 goals, 465 assists) in 1,516 games with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Born in Minnesota, he is second only to Chris Chelios in NHL games played by a U.S.-born player (1,651).

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, which will feature the formal enshrinement of the Class of 2024 and include the presentation of the NHL's Lester Patrick Trophy, will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh.