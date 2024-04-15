Jarvis' Pair Of Power Play Goals Pushes Canes Past Blackhawks

Skjeisy Gets The Night Off...

After resting a few lineup regulars on Friday in St. Louis to start the road trip, the Canes took a similar but scaled-back approach for this contest.

While Jalen Chatfield, Brett Pesce, and Jordan Staal returned to the lineup, Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) got a second night off, and Brady Skjei watched his first game of the year from the press box.

Trying to ensure everyone is 100% healthy for next weekend's Round 1, Game 1, the strategy allowed Tony DeAngelo to remain in the lineup for a second consecutive game.

When the action got underway, Carolina outshot Chicago 10-2 in the opening frame, but one of the bids for the home team found twine.

In his NHL debut, Frank Nazar slipped behind the Canes' defense and fit one past Pyotr Kochetkov.

The lone goal of the first period, it felt like Rod Brind'Amour's group had another gear to get to in the middle 20.