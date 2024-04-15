CHICAGO - Seth Jarvis scored two power play goals in the third period on Sunday, the deciding factor in a 4-2 victory for the Carolina Hurricanes over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Jarvis' Pair Of Power Play Goals Pushes Canes Past Blackhawks
Carolina extends its win streak to five thanks to a near-perfect special teams performance
Skjeisy Gets The Night Off...
After resting a few lineup regulars on Friday in St. Louis to start the road trip, the Canes took a similar but scaled-back approach for this contest.
While Jalen Chatfield, Brett Pesce, and Jordan Staal returned to the lineup, Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) got a second night off, and Brady Skjei watched his first game of the year from the press box.
Trying to ensure everyone is 100% healthy for next weekend's Round 1, Game 1, the strategy allowed Tony DeAngelo to remain in the lineup for a second consecutive game.
When the action got underway, Carolina outshot Chicago 10-2 in the opening frame, but one of the bids for the home team found twine.
In his NHL debut, Frank Nazar slipped behind the Canes' defense and fit one past Pyotr Kochetkov.
The lone goal of the first period, it felt like Rod Brind'Amour's group had another gear to get to in the middle 20.
The Captain Gets The Gang Going...
When the two teams returned to the ice for the second period, it looked like the Canes knew they had more to offer.
Putting pressure on former Hurricane Petr Mrazek, Carolina evened things up in the early stages of the frame via their Captain.
Following a zone entry, Andrei Svechnikov distributed the puck over to Carolina's Captain. Although a save was made on the initial shot, Staal followed up his own rebound and put it back to tie the contest at 1-1.
From there, both goaltenders stole the show for the rest of the second period.
Each side had opportunities to claim the lead, however, Kochetkov and Mrazek each did their part in keeping the score tied.
Battled From Behind...
As the contest moved toward the end of regulation, the Canes were faced with a bit of adversity.
Just 1:54 into the third the Blackhawks were able to send another skater in all alone on Kochetkov, and this time Andreas Athanasiou put the home team back in front.
2-1, Carolina had to wait until they finally received their first power play of the night until they could tie it.
Coming four minutes after Athanasiou's go-ahead goal, Carolina got to work during an Alex Vlasic interference infraction, and Seth Jarvis' 32nd of the season served as the equalizer.
For the next 10 minutes, the two teams would continue skating tied, but on their second man advantage chance of the night, Jarvis did it again.
This time collecting the rebound of a Brent Burns shot, the 22-year-old put it back to give his club their first lead of the night.
Coming with just 3:32 on the clock, all that separated the Canes from victory was a Sebastian Aho empty net insurance goal, closing out the scoring at 4-2.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour after the win...
"I thought we were okay. It was a tough game to play. We've got our eyes on some other things... Petr Mrazek made some great saves. We missed a couple of empty netters. We hung around. Our power play and our penalty kill was the difference tonight. That got us the win."
Seth Jarvis crediting his netminder and special teams for the victory...
"(Pyotr Kochetkov) played unbelievable again. We gave up a couple of Grade A (chances) right away and sporadically. He was big. Special teams, the PK did a good job and then being able to capitalize on the power play when it mattered was huge."
Sebastian Aho on being able to find positives in a win like today...
"I've said it before, you need all kinds of experiences throughout the regular season, so you can lean on those later on. (Today) was another good one of those. [We just needed to] keep fighting. Obviously, it doesn't always go your way, but it was a good job on the power play to get those goals and that got us a win."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly to Columbus post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Monday before playing their 82nd and final regular season game on Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
Worth A Click
Listen: The Storm Report - Jackson Blake
Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes
Listen: CanesCast #280 - What Goes Around Comes Back Around
Must-See: Svechnikov's Third Career Lacrosse Goal
Blake Signed To An Entry-Level Contract
Jääskä Signed For 2024-25 Season
Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game
2023 First Round Pick Nadeau Signed To Entry-Level Contract
Round One Playoff Tickets On Sale Now
Canes Clinch Sixth Consecutive Playoff Berth