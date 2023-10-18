Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose

Aho Out Injured

Although he took part in the team's morning skate, a surprise announcement from the Canes' PR department at the start of warmups declared that Sebastian Aho would miss tonight's game due to an upper-body injury.

A severe blow to a lineup already without Andrei Svechnikov, the absence forced the team to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for tonight's affair.

While that's not all that uncommon after the team voluntarily elected to go with 11-7 on Opening Night, what was atypical was that to compensate for #20's absence, Teuvo Teravainen was moved to center to start a game for the first time since 2017.

Starting the season with a scorching four goals in three games, #86 anchored a line of Michael Bunting and Martin Necas.