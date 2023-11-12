Fensore, Mendel, Seeley Reassigned To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes reassigned three more prospects to the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, promoting defensemen Domenick Fensore, Griffin Mendel, and Ronan Seeley to the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

The transactions come under 24 hours after Vasily Ponomarev was reassigned from the Tucson Roadrunners to the Wolves.

Carolina and Chicago had an official affiliation from 2020-2023, but Chicago elected to become an independent organization for the 2023-24 season.

The Wolves are 1-6-1-1 through the team's first nine games of the season. Their four points in the standings and 19 total goals scored both rank last among all 32 AHL teams.

Fensore, 22, earns the call to the AHL for the first time after starting his pro career with 10 points in nine games for Norfolk. Signed to an entry-level contract in the spring, the Brooklyn-born defender was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft by Carolina.

Mendel, 24, heads back to Chicago (AHL) after starting his pro career with 82 games there. Producing six points in eight games with Norfolk, the 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. blueliner was signed to an entry-level contract by the Canes in July.

Seeley, 21, skated in 11 games with Norfolk this season, totaling three assists. Selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, his pro career also began with Chicago (AHL) last year, tallying 25 points in 70 contests.

With today's trio making the jump up in levels, Carolina now has seven prospects actively playing in the AHL, not including Pyotr Kochetkov.

Callahan Burke skates with the Colorado Eagles (Colorado), and Dylan Coghlan and Jamieson Rees both dress for the Springfield Falcons (St. Louis). To view a complete listing of where all of the team's prospects are playing this season, click here.