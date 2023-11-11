News Feed

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay
Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers

Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers
Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida

Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida
Preview: November 10 at Florida

Preview: November 10 at Florida
Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season
Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams
Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT

Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT
Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo

Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo
Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo

Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo
In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?
Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse

Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse
Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island

Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island
Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York

Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York
Preview: November 4 at New York

Preview: November 4 at New York
Canes Come Up Short Against Rangers

Canes Come Up Short Against Rangers
Projected Lineup: November 2 at New York

Projected Lineup: November 2 at New York
Preview: November 2 at New York

Preview: November 2 at New York

Canes Reassign Ponomarev From Tucson To Chicago

Forward rejoins the AHL club that he spent the 2022-23 season with

11.11.23 Pono
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Saturday that forward Vasily Ponomarev has been reassigned from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Ponomarev, 21, was initially assigned to the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes after starting the season on the injured non-roster list with a knee injury. He skated in two games with the Roadrunners after joining the club on November 2.

The 5’10”, 180-pound forward registered 46 points (24g, 22a) in 64 AHL games with Chicago last season.

Ponomarev has recorded 56 points (27g, 29a) in 75 career regular-season games with the Wolves, and tallied six points (1g, 5a) in 18 playoff games as Chicago won the 2022 Calder Cup. The Moscow, Russia, native represented his home country at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a team-high three goals in seven games. Ponomarev was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

To view a complete listing of where Canes prospects are playing this season, click here.

Worth A Click

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

Prospects Update: October

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info