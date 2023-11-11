Canes Reassign Ponomarev From Tucson To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Saturday that forward Vasily Ponomarev has been reassigned from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Ponomarev, 21, was initially assigned to the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes after starting the season on the injured non-roster list with a knee injury. He skated in two games with the Roadrunners after joining the club on November 2.

The 5’10”, 180-pound forward registered 46 points (24g, 22a) in 64 AHL games with Chicago last season.

Ponomarev has recorded 56 points (27g, 29a) in 75 career regular-season games with the Wolves, and tallied six points (1g, 5a) in 18 playoff games as Chicago won the 2022 Calder Cup. The Moscow, Russia, native represented his home country at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a team-high three goals in seven games. Ponomarev was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

