Canes Snap Skid With Win In Ottawa

There's Aho...

Necas' tally, which came with just 1:11 left in the first, seemingly gave the group some wind in their sails to start the second stanza.

If it wasn't #88's eighth goal of the season juicing up the bench, then perhaps it was the back-to-back penalty kills in the first nine minutes of the frame. Within a span of 2:41, the team took a too many men minor and Skjei had committed a delay of game penalty, but the shorthanded units and Kochetkov did a wonderful job in not allowing Ottawa to retake the lead.

As mentioned, the momentum really swung in Carolina's favor after that.

Under four minutes after the second infraction was killed off, the Senators took a penalty of their own, and the Canes did what their opposition couldn't.

Playing pitch-and-catch with DeAngelo, Sebastian Aho then used a great screen from Seth Jarvis to put their team in front. #20's first point of the now five-game road trip, it started an explosion for both him personally and the team.

1:21 later, Aho took his turn as the set-up man, dropping one off for Jarvis' 10th of the year.

Then, before the period could conclude, Aho picked up a third point in five minutes, flashing his foot speed and extending his team's lead to 4-1.