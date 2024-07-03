Canes Sign Stillman To One-Year Contract

Defenseman has tallied 26 points in 158 career NHL games

7.2.24 Stillman
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Riley Stillman to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season. Stillman will earn $775,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, and the deal comes with a $350,000 guarantee.

“Riley is a reliable, highly competitive defenseman who can kill penalties,” said Tulsky. “He has considerable experience at both the NHL and AHL levels, and he’s still a young player. This signing will help improve our organizational depth on defense.”

Stillman, 26, registered six points (2g, 4a) in 47 AHL games with Rochester in 2023-24. He has skated in 158 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver and Buffalo, registering 26 points (4g, 22a). The 6’1”, 196-pound blueliner has also posted 32 points (9g, 23a) in 136 career AHL games with Springfield, Syracuse and Rochester. Stillman recorded 88 points (22g, 66a) in 195 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Oshawa and Hamilton from 2014-18, winning an OHL title with the Bulldogs in 2017-18. The Peterborough, Ont., native was selected by the Panthers in the fourth round, 114th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft. His father, Cory Stillman, tallied 727 points (278g, 449a) in 1,025 career NHL games from 1995-2011 with Calgary, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Ottawa and Florida. Cory won the Stanley Cup twice as a player, first with the Lightning in 2003-04, and again with the Hurricanes in 2005-06.

