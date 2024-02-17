Canes Score Early, Often In Win Over Coyotes

TEMPE, AZ. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook found twine just 16 seconds after the opening puck drop on Friday, setting the tone for what would go on to be a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Phenomenal First Five...
Looking to get back on track after being on the wrong side of a 4-2 score in Dallas to start the road trip, the Canes ensured they were heading in the right direction on the very first shift tonight.
Just 16 seconds in* Martinook* was rewarded for his hard work on the forecheck, putting home a Brady Skjei setup.
His 10th point in his last 13 games, it was the fourth-fastest goal to start a game in the NHL this season and tied for the fifth-fastest in team history.
Providing a good feeling to the group, they then didn't have to wait long to double their early advantage.
4:50 in, Martin Necas tried to wrap one past Karel Vejmelka, but the Arizona netminder was able to turn away the initial try. However, the rebound kicked right to Jalen Chatfield, who put it back to make it 2-0, Carolina.
Up by a pair in the first five minutes - all good, right?
Not quite.
Arizona put together a blazing pushback over the final 15 minutes of the period and was able to cut that lead in half.
Coming via Dylan Guenther, the home side had cut all momentum that Carolina had built before the two teams went back to their respective locker rooms.
Pulled Away In The Second...
The first two minutes of the second period wound up being a crucial segment in the game, given the response that the Coyotes had built to end the first.
With a penalty on Skjei to conclude the stanza, the home side had an opportunity to even the contest at 2-2 on fresh ice.
Instead, the Canes held them without a shot, and it was as good of an opportunity as Arizona would have to set the score square.
As Carolina started to build their game back in the second, Seth Jarvis cashed in on a mishap by the Coyotes in their own end to reclaim the Canes' two-goal lead.
Allowing just five shots to get to Pyotr Kochetkov over the course of 20 minutes, the period as a whole was largely controlled by Carolina. And before they could go back to the dressing room again, Teuvo Teravainen made it 4-1 with a power play goal.
Putting A Bow On Things...
By the end of 40 minutes, it felt like Carolina had deflated Arizona, but the visitors remained on the gas.
In the opening minutes of the third, Michael Bunting joined Martinook in scoring against his former team, moving the contest to 5-1.
The 12th goal of the season for the first-year Hurricane would go on to be the final goal of the evening and after another 10 stops for Kochetkov, the final horn sounded, signaling an emphatic victory for the Canes.
They Said It...
What's Next?
The Canes travel to Vegas immediately post-game and will conclude their three-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
