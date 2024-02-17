Canes Score Early, Often In Win Over Coyotes

Phenomenal First Five...

Looking to get back on track after being on the wrong side of a 4-2 score in Dallas to start the road trip, the Canes ensured they were heading in the right direction on the very first shift tonight.

Just 16 seconds in* Martinook* was rewarded for his hard work on the forecheck, putting home a Brady Skjei setup.

His 10th point in his last 13 games, it was the fourth-fastest goal to start a game in the NHL this season and tied for the fifth-fastest in team history.

Providing a good feeling to the group, they then didn't have to wait long to double their early advantage.

4:50 in, Martin Necas tried to wrap one past Karel Vejmelka, but the Arizona netminder was able to turn away the initial try. However, the rebound kicked right to Jalen Chatfield, who put it back to make it 2-0, Carolina.

Up by a pair in the first five minutes - all good, right?

Not quite.

Arizona put together a blazing pushback over the final 15 minutes of the period and was able to cut that lead in half.

Coming via Dylan Guenther, the home side had cut all momentum that Carolina had built before the two teams went back to their respective locker rooms.