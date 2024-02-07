Canes Return From Break With Loss To Canucks

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour sharing his thoughts post-game...

"That was what I was afraid might happen. We were terrible to start. We got lucky to get out of that first period even. We got a little better and I could tell we were going to get to [our game] and we probably deserved better in the third. That was a pretty good period, it just didn't happen. If you would have come in here and said that we'd give up one even-strength goal on a bad bounce, you'd say, 'Okay, that's pretty good.' They did a nice job just floating a couple in on the power play. They got the bounces and it just didn't go our way tonight."

Sebastian Aho when asked if he felt his team could chalk tonight up to rust...

"I don't know about rust, that would just be an excuse. I thought they played really [well] in the first half of the game. I thought they were better off the start, but as the game went on I thought it was two really good hockey teams playing each other. There wasn't a lot out there, obviously special teams [was big]. They got a bounce at the end, but it was a pretty tight game."

Jordan Martinook offering his assessment of the contest...

"You've got to give some credit to that team. They came out and they knew what they wanted to do and they were doing it every shift. Give a lot of credit to them. We needed to have a little more urgency to be able to withstand some more pressure and go do what they were doing to us."