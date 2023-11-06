News Feed

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island

Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York

Preview: November 4 at New York

Canes Come Up Short Against Rangers

Projected Lineup: November 2 at New York

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Preview: November 2 at New York

Stastny Announces Retirement

Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

Teravainen Continues His Blazing Start, Nets Game-Winner In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: October 30 at Philadelphia

Preview: October 30 at Philadelphia

Prospects Update: October

Canes Reassign Coghlan to Springfield

Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return

Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. San Jose

Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse

Andersen placed on injured reserve

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). Goaltender Frederik Andersen has also been placed on injured reserve.

Kochetkov, 24, has tallied a 3-0-0 record, 1.63 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and one shutout in three AHL appearances with Syracuse this season. In 30 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, Kochetkov has earned a 15-10-5 record, 2.60 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and four shutouts. In 2022-23, he posted a 12-7-5 record, 2.44 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and four shutouts in 24 NHL games. He ranked tied for fifth in the NHL in shutouts and tied the franchise single-season rookie record in that category. The 6’3”, 193-pound goaltender was also named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for December 2022 after posting a 7-0-1 record, 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight games, including the longest shutout sequence by any Whalers/Hurricanes rookie from Dec. 10-15 (151:26). Kochetkov has registered a 33-7-4 record, 2.38 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 44 career AHL games with Chicago and Syracuse. The Penza, Russia, native was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 36th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Andersen, 34, has posted a 4-1-0 record, 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six NHL games with Carolina this season. The 6’4”, 229-pound netminder has registered a 60-26-4 record, 2.32 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and five shutouts in 92 games over three seasons with the Hurricanes. Andersen has played 485 career NHL games with Anaheim, Toronto and Carolina, posting a 286-126-52 record, 2.59 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and 24 shutouts. Originally selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 187th overall, of the 2010 NHL Draft, he re-entered the draft in 2012 and was picked by Anaheim in the third round, 87th overall. The Herning, Denmark, native has represented his home country at numerous international tournaments, including the IIHF World Championships in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

