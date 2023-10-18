News Feed

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose

Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose

Preview: October 17 at San Jose

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Canes Recall Kochetkov

Goaltender has posted a 15-7-5 record in 27 NHL appearances

10.18.23 Kochetkov
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL)

Kochetkov, 24, made 31 saves on 34 shots to register a win in his lone AHL appearance with the Crunch this season. In 27 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, Kochetkov has earned a 15-7-5 record, 2.43 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and four shutouts. In 2022-23, he posted a 12-7-5 record, 2.44 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and four shutouts in 24 NHL games. He ranked tied for fifth in the NHL in shutouts and tied the franchise single-season rookie record in that category. The 6’3”, 193-pound goaltender was also named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for December 2022 after posting a 7-0-1 record, 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight games, including the longest shutout sequence by any Whalers/Hurricanes rookie from Dec. 10-15 (151:26). Kochetkov has registered a 31-7-4 record, 2.45 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 42 career AHL games with Chicago and Syracuse. The Penza, Russia, native was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 36th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

ARI@CAR: Kochetkov robs Boyd with insane save

