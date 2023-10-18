Canes Recall Kochetkov

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL)

Kochetkov, 24, made 31 saves on 34 shots to register a win in his lone AHL appearance with the Crunch this season. In 27 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, Kochetkov has earned a 15-7-5 record, 2.43 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and four shutouts. In 2022-23, he posted a 12-7-5 record, 2.44 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and four shutouts in 24 NHL games. He ranked tied for fifth in the NHL in shutouts and tied the franchise single-season rookie record in that category. The 6’3”, 193-pound goaltender was also named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for December 2022 after posting a 7-0-1 record, 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight games, including the longest shutout sequence by any Whalers/Hurricanes rookie from Dec. 10-15 (151:26). Kochetkov has registered a 31-7-4 record, 2.45 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 42 career AHL games with Chicago and Syracuse. The Penza, Russia, native was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 36th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.