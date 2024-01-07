Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago

Forward has tallied 20 points in 22 AHL games this season

1.7.24 Ponomarev
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Vasily Ponomarev to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Ponomarev, 21, has registered 20 points (6g, 14a) in 22 AHL games with Chicago and Tucson this season. The 5’10”, 180-pound forward has posted six multi-point games in the AHL in 2023-24 and recorded an eight-game point streak from Dec. 9-29 (4g, 7a). He has earned 76 points (33g, 43a) in 97 career regular-season AHL games with the Wolves and Roadrunners, and tallied six points (1g, 5a) in 18 playoff games as Chicago won the 2022 Calder Cup. Ponomarev skated in the first two games of his NHL/Hurricanes career on Friday and Saturday, and he registered two points (1g, 1a) in his NHL debut against the Capitals, becoming the fifth player in team history (since relocation) to accomplish the feat. The Moscow, Russia, native represented his home country at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a team-high three goals in seven games. Ponomarev was selected by Carolina in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

