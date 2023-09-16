Canes Open Rookie Showcase With Win Over Panthers

ESTERO, FL. - The Carolina Hurricanes' prospects started their stint in the Sunshine State on a positive note, defeating the Florida Panthers by a score of 4-1 Friday.
Opening their slate of three games in four days against the event's hosts, Carolina claimed the game's first goal on the man advantage. Operating with an extremely skilled grouping of draft picks consisting of Ryan Suzuki, Vasily Ponomarev, Justin Robidas, Blake Murray, and Domenick Fensore, the unit was able to cash in on their second try.