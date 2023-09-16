Canes Open Rookie Showcase With Win Over Panthers

They Said It

Assistant Coach Jeff Daniels on his group's effort...

"I thought the guys played hard. It was the first game [of the tournament] and in situations like this, you never know what to expect. We talked before the game about just playing hard, competing, and playing fast, and I thought we did that."

Domenick Fensore, who had a goal and an assist, sharing what he thought went right on the man advantage...

"We just kept it simple. We made a couple of passes and got a shot on net. We were creating rebounds and that's when havoc happens. We found our seams and we had a lot of good players working together. It was nice to get a couple."

Ryan Suzuki on getting back to game action for the first time...

"The first period was the toughest, just getting the wind back into you. But in the second and third it felt like we got into the swing of things, and that obviously felt good."