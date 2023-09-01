Mailbag #65: Antti Raanta

We had 10 bunk beds and we'd wake up every morning at 5:40 a.m. We'd go to breakfast at 6:20, then we'd have to learn things for a few hours, go to the shooting range, and had to do all of the obstacle course-type stuff. By 2 or 3 in the afternoon, we'd drive home, go to practice, then be back to the army base by 8 or 9.