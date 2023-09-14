Need To Know: Canes at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

RALEIGH, NC. - The first business trip of the 2023-24 hockey season for the Carolina Hurricanes is officially here, with the organization's up-and-coming talent traveling to Florida on Thursday.

Participating in the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase, the prospects will play three games in four days between Friday and Monday, going head-to-head with the rising talent from the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

When are the games?

Friday vs. Florida - 7 p.m.

Saturday vs. Tampa Bay - 3 p.m.

Monday vs. Nashville - 10 a.m.

Links to watch all games will be posted to the front page of Hurricanes.com approximately 10-15 minutes before puck drop.

Who is playing?

To view the Canes' roster for the event, click here.

(Note: There has been one change to the team's roster from the above. #83 Colton Smith has been replaced by Tag Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi, son of longtime NHLer Todd, and cousin of current NHLer Tyler, will also wear #83.)

Who isn't playing?

Forward Jamieson Rees is perhaps the most noticeable omission, scratched Wednesday after being named to the initial roster. The 22-year-old has been skating with both the prospects and the NHL group ahead of this weekend's tournament, but recovery from an offseason surgery will keep him out of game action for the next few days.

Additionally, prospects set to play in the NCAA do not skate in a tournament such as this weekend's, as they're already at their schools preparing for the upcoming campaign.

Who is a player to watch?

Unquestionably the biggest name to keep an eye on at the tournament will be forward Vasily Ponomarev. After an impressive showing at Carolina's training camp this time last year, the 2020 second-round pick went on to finish second in scoring with Carolina's AHL affiliate (46 points in 64 games).

Joining the big club for the 2023 playoffs, had there been one more injury to the club, the 22-year-old was next in line. Instead, we await his NHL debut, which could possibly come this season.