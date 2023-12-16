Canes Get A Point In Return Home

The Importance of Special Teams...

Playing at PNC Arena for the first time in 13 days, things did not get started on the right foot for the home squad.

Just 5:20 in, Nashville kicked off the evening's scoring, as Jusso Parssinen beat Antti Raanta. Setting the tone for what would be a high-scoring evening, both Raanta and Kevin Lankinen faced their challenges as they each played in their first game in six days.

Lankinen's troubles for the Predators started when his team paraded to the penalty box following the goal.

Under four minutes after the visitors claimed the game's first lead, the Canes' two hottest skaters, Stefan Noesen and Jack Drury, connected for a redirection tally, the first of two in just 1:50 for Rod Brind'Amour's group.

The fourth power play goal in four games for the Canes, they'd then add a fifth via Tony DeAngelo.

In the lineup for a third consecutive game, as the team went with an 11-7 setup once again, the defender put a puck on from the point, squeaking one home to give his team the lead after 20 minutes.