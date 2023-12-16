RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a point in the standings on Friday, before falling 6-5 to the Nashville Predators in overtime.
Canes Get A Point In Return Home
"We were not good tonight. We weren't terrible, but everything was just a little soft, a little late, and a little too easy to play against."
The Importance of Special Teams...
Playing at PNC Arena for the first time in 13 days, things did not get started on the right foot for the home squad.
Just 5:20 in, Nashville kicked off the evening's scoring, as Jusso Parssinen beat Antti Raanta. Setting the tone for what would be a high-scoring evening, both Raanta and Kevin Lankinen faced their challenges as they each played in their first game in six days.
Lankinen's troubles for the Predators started when his team paraded to the penalty box following the goal.
Under four minutes after the visitors claimed the game's first lead, the Canes' two hottest skaters, Stefan Noesen and Jack Drury, connected for a redirection tally, the first of two in just 1:50 for Rod Brind'Amour's group.
The fourth power play goal in four games for the Canes, they'd then add a fifth via Tony DeAngelo.
In the lineup for a third consecutive game, as the team went with an 11-7 setup once again, the defender put a puck on from the point, squeaking one home to give his team the lead after 20 minutes.
© Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
High-Scoring Second Period...
The three goals in the first turned out to be an appetizer for what was to come in the second period, as the two sides combined for six goals in just 6:31.
Roman Josi started the flurry by tying the affair for Nashville, but Carolina responded with a pair of goals once again.
Jalen Chatfield and Sebastian Aho saw the quick strikes from Noesen and DeAngelo and raised them, going back-to-back just 19 seconds apart. Chatfield jumped up in the play for his third goal of the season and on the very next shift, Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Noesen connected for one of the prettiest tallies of the campaign thus far.
With a two-goal lead for the first time on the night, it felt as if the Canes had plenty to feel good about. The offense was certainly rolling.
However, sandwiched between Martin Necas joining in on the scoring, the Predators did their part in ensuring each team produced three goals during the stanza. Bringing it back to a one-goal game, the score reflected 5-4 heading to the third period.
The Finish...
After the six-goal second period, it felt as if the contest was going to be decided by whichever goaltender could make the last stop.
Instead, it was a low-scoring frame, with just one goal being found. Unfortunately for the Canes, the goal belonged to Nashville, tying the game at 5-5 and eventually sending the contest to overtime.
Carolina had a game-high 13 shots on goal during the third, but Lankinen dialed it in for his squad, allowing them to get at least one point.
Then heading to three-on-three play, it took the Predators just 35 seconds to take the second point as well. Getting possession off of the opening draw in overtime, the only shot of the extra session came off the tape of Filip Forsberg, who netted the winner for the second time in as many games for his club.
© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on why things didn't go the Canes' way tonight...
"We didn't have any jump. We were just late on everything, giving up lines, not tight on anything, and that's why that looked like that. I give the guys credit for trying. We were just a little off, [not] sharp, and a little fatigued."
Martin Necas sharing some of his thoughts and expressing that his team is allowing too many chances...
"It's tough... We're giving up so much. We're not creating that much. We just need to play good defense, better defense, and help the goalies out a little bit."
Stefan Noesen when asked about a highlight as of late, the power play...
"I thought we've been doing okay. We haven't been great. We don't have to score every single time, it's just about creating momentum and doing things the right way. We're just finding our groove. We're doing things as well as we can and figuring out the groups as we go."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to be off on Saturday. They'll return to game action on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.
Worth A Click
Svechnikov 'Out For At Least A While'
Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane
Projected Salary Cap Jump, 2024 Draft Info Announced
Players Visit Lil' Lady Canes Practice
Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?