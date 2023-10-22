DENVER - Just two days after allowing three goals on special teams to the Seattle Kraken, the Carolina Hurricanes gave up four to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, sinking them in a 6-4 loss.
Canes End Western Swing With More Special Teams Horrors
Colorado scores three times on the power play and adds another shorthanded
The Injury Bug Bites Again...
Before the puck could go down at Ball Arena, the Canes went into the contest missing another key piece from their lineup.
Defenseman Brett Pesce (lower-body injury) was ruled out by the team's public relations department at the start of warmups, forcing Brady Skjei to skate with Jalen Chatfield for the evening. To compensate, Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo operated together.
Pesce, who is expected to be re-evaluated in Raleigh, was the third injury this trip alone to the lineup, joining Sebastian Aho (upper-body injury) and Frederik Andersen (precautionary).
The injury opened the door for Cal Burke, who was acquired just 11 days ago from the Avalanche, to make his Canes debut against his former club.
Kochetkov Sharp Early...
Although Andersen took part in the morning skate and was the first goalie off the ice, he wasn't feeling healthy enough to make the start for his club.
So, they turned to Pyotr Kochetkov for his first NHL start of the season.
Playing over 36 minutes in relief on Thursday in Seattle, the 24-year-old suffered the tough-luck loss but looked superb to begin tonight's affair.
Tested early and often by the dynamic Colorado offense, Kochetkov's efforts held the game scoreless until his team could strike first.
Trading Goals In The Late First...
When the scoring got underway, it was Jesperi Kotkaniemi putting home the game-opening tally.
Receiving another slick setup from Stefan Noesen, who had a pair of wonderful assists Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, the marker provided a good feeling for the shorthanded Canes group.
Coming with just 3:51 to go in the opening frame, it looked as if Carolina was going to be able to take the advantage back to the locker room.
Instead, penalties haunted them once again.
Jordan Martinook committed a slashing infraction inside the final minute, and just 14 seconds following, Colorado capitalized.
Hanging Tough...
As the game progressed to the second period tied at 1-1, a seven-goal stanza started with the Avalanche taking their first lead of the night via the other half of special teams.
The third shorthanded goal allowed already this season by Carolina, the tally came under two minutes into the frame and it felt like at that point that Colorado was off to the races.
That was not the case, at least momentarily.
The Canes pushed back as the period progressed, striking twice in just 1:25 to go from trailing to leading.
First, it was Brent Burns on the power play and he was followed by Michael Bunting, once again providing the feeling that the banged-up group could hang with the undefeated Avalanche.
When It Rains It Pours...
Then, Colorado kicked it into overdrive.
Scoring four goals in just 7:41, the Avalanche pulled the Canes out of the driver's seat with authority and threw them in the rear-review mirror before speeding off with a 6-3 lead.
Two of their four goals game on the power play, as Carolina upped their league lead in penalties and simultaneously aided a Colorado offense that needs no help.
Fredrik Olofsson, Arrturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen pumped a plethora of energy into the home crowd and it would be ultimately too much to overcome for Carolina.
Colorado-born Jaccob Slavin would register the lone goal of the third period, but when the final horn sounded, the final score reflected 6-4.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on what needs to change...
"Special teams is a big part of it. Right now our [penalty] kill is just atrocious. Everything is just going in. We're going to have to adjust that, obviously... We've got to get 20 guys on the same page. We've got a couple of guys that just aren't quite there yet. That's my job, to bring them all together. When we do that, it looks right."
Jordan Martinook offering his perspective...
"We're trying to build momentum and throughout this year we've got going a little bit, then we shoot ourselves in the foot."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game. They will be off on Sunday and return to practice on Monday before departing to Tampa that afternoon.