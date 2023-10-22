News Feed

Projected Lineup: October 21 at Colorado

Projected Lineup: October 21 at Colorado
Preview: October 21 at Colorado

Preview: October 21 at Colorado
Canes Recall Burke On Emergency Basis

Canes Recall Burke On Emergency Basis
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Special Teams Dooms Canes' Start In Seattle

Special Teams Dooms Canes' Start In Seattle
Projected Lineup: October 19 at Seattle

Projected Lineup: October 19 at Seattle
Preview: October 19 at Seattle

Preview: October 19 at Seattle
Canes Recall Kochetkov

Canes Recall Kochetkov
Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose

Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose
Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose

Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose
Preview: October 17 at San Jose

Preview: October 17 at San Jose
Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim
Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim
Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim
Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA
Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles
Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles
Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Canes End Western Swing With More Special Teams Horrors

Colorado scores three times on the power play and adds another shorthanded

10.21.23 Recap
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

DENVER - Just two days after allowing three goals on special teams to the Seattle Kraken, the Carolina Hurricanes gave up four to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, sinking them in a 6-4 loss.

The Injury Bug Bites Again...

Before the puck could go down at Ball Arena, the Canes went into the contest missing another key piece from their lineup.

Defenseman Brett Pesce (lower-body injury) was ruled out by the team's public relations department at the start of warmups, forcing Brady Skjei to skate with Jalen Chatfield for the evening. To compensate, Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo operated together.

Pesce, who is expected to be re-evaluated in Raleigh, was the third injury this trip alone to the lineup, joining Sebastian Aho (upper-body injury) and Frederik Andersen (precautionary).

The injury opened the door for Cal Burke, who was acquired just 11 days ago from the Avalanche, to make his Canes debut against his former club.

Kochetkov Sharp Early...

Although Andersen took part in the morning skate and was the first goalie off the ice, he wasn't feeling healthy enough to make the start for his club.

So, they turned to Pyotr Kochetkov for his first NHL start of the season.

Playing over 36 minutes in relief on Thursday in Seattle, the 24-year-old suffered the tough-luck loss but looked superb to begin tonight's affair.

Tested early and often by the dynamic Colorado offense, Kochetkov's efforts held the game scoreless until his team could strike first.

Trading Goals In The Late First...

When the scoring got underway, it was Jesperi Kotkaniemi putting home the game-opening tally.

Receiving another slick setup from Stefan Noesen, who had a pair of wonderful assists Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, the marker provided a good feeling for the shorthanded Canes group.

Coming with just 3:51 to go in the opening frame, it looked as if Carolina was going to be able to take the advantage back to the locker room.

Instead, penalties haunted them once again.

Jordan Martinook committed a slashing infraction inside the final minute, and just 14 seconds following, Colorado capitalized.

CAR@COL: Kotkaniemi scores goal against Avalanche

Hanging Tough...

As the game progressed to the second period tied at 1-1, a seven-goal stanza started with the Avalanche taking their first lead of the night via the other half of special teams.

The third shorthanded goal allowed already this season by Carolina, the tally came under two minutes into the frame and it felt like at that point that Colorado was off to the races.

That was not the case, at least momentarily.

The Canes pushed back as the period progressed, striking twice in just 1:25 to go from trailing to leading.

First, it was Brent Burns on the power play and he was followed by Michael Bunting, once again providing the feeling that the banged-up group could hang with the undefeated Avalanche.

When It Rains It Pours...

Then, Colorado kicked it into overdrive.

Scoring four goals in just 7:41, the Avalanche pulled the Canes out of the driver's seat with authority and threw them in the rear-review mirror before speeding off with a 6-3 lead.

Two of their four goals game on the power play, as Carolina upped their league lead in penalties and simultaneously aided a Colorado offense that needs no help.

Fredrik Olofsson, Arrturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen pumped a plethora of energy into the home crowd and it would be ultimately too much to overcome for Carolina.

Colorado-born Jaccob Slavin would register the lone goal of the third period, but when the final horn sounded, the final score reflected 6-4.

CAR@COL: Slavin scores goal against Avalanche

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what needs to change...

"Special teams is a big part of it.  Right now our [penalty] kill is just atrocious.  Everything is just going in.  We're going to have to adjust that, obviously... We've got to get 20 guys on the same page.  We've got a couple of guys that just aren't quite there yet.  That's my job, to bring them all together.  When we do that, it looks right."

Jordan Martinook offering his perspective...

"We're trying to build momentum and throughout this year we've got going a little bit, then we shoot ourselves in the foot."

What's Next?

The Canes will fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game. They will be off on Sunday and return to practice on Monday before departing to Tampa that afternoon.

Worth A Click

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Begin Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info