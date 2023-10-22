Canes End Western Swing With More Special Teams Horrors

The Injury Bug Bites Again...

Before the puck could go down at Ball Arena, the Canes went into the contest missing another key piece from their lineup.

Defenseman Brett Pesce (lower-body injury) was ruled out by the team's public relations department at the start of warmups, forcing Brady Skjei to skate with Jalen Chatfield for the evening. To compensate, Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo operated together.

Pesce, who is expected to be re-evaluated in Raleigh, was the third injury this trip alone to the lineup, joining Sebastian Aho (upper-body injury) and Frederik Andersen (precautionary).

The injury opened the door for Cal Burke, who was acquired just 11 days ago from the Avalanche, to make his Canes debut against his former club.