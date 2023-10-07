RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes ended their six-game exhibition schedule on a high note Friday, taking a 4-1 victory from the Nashville Predators.
Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds
Aho, Necas, and Teravainen all record multiple points in NHL group's final tune-up
Another Good Start
For the second consecutive night, the Canes came out of the gate ready against Nashville, claiming the game's first lead in the opening six minutes.
Last night it was Jamieson Rees, Felix Unger Sorum, and Ryan Suzuki connecting in the Music City, and tonight it was Teuvo Teravainen on the power play.
Thanks to a perfect setup from Dmitry Orlov and a wonderful drive-thru screen by Stefan Noesen, #86 gave the home crowd something to celebrate early.
Discipline Is Key
The early goal and a strong overall start put the defending Metropolitan Division champions in complete control through the first 15 minutes, however, penalties derailed their momentum after that.
A pair of minors inside the final two minutes of the first period, coupled with another infraction in the first half of the second period, took Carolina off their game. Thankfully, Frederik Andersen was up to par behind the Canes' defense, including during a portion of five-on-three play.
When play got back to even strength, Rod Brind'Amour's group had little trouble the rest of the way. But if there's a positive to be taken from a negative in tonight's contest, it's the reminder that staying out of the box is important.
Finished Strong
The Canes led 2-1 for the bulk of the third period, but inside the final five minutes, the group was able to tack on two more.
First, Martin Necas, who was outstanding throughout, beat Kevin Lankinen high with a wrist shot cutting through the slot.
Then, just 23 seconds later, Michael Bunting plastered home a setup from Sebastian Aho for his third of the preseason.
Not 7-Eleven, But Eleven & 7
For what was considered Carolina's "dress rehearsal" ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener, Rod Brind'Amour and staff elected to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for tonight's affair.
After Jalen Chatfield proved he is an every night defenseman last season, Orlov was brought into the fold this summer, and Tony DeAngelo returned to the mix, many had been searching for an answer as to how the club would make things work on the blue line.
At least for tonight, the team showed they're willing to have all seven dressed and playing.
Chatfield was the rotating man, getting time alongside Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns, and Orlov.
What They Said
Sebastian Aho's assessment of the performance...
"We had a pretty good start and we worked hard as a group. In the second period, we were too cute and they got momentum. Overall though, a pretty good effort. These results won't matter, but I like the way we played."
Rod Brind'Amour on going with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen for the "NHL dress rehearsal"...
"It's not an ideal situation because some guys are probably getting too much ice time in the front, and some not enough in the back. We've got some really good defense and that's a good thing. If we continue to do it for a while, that's okay, we'll figure it out. It remains to be seen."
Jordan Staal offering thoughts on the preseason finally being over and now getting to the real thing...
"Yeah, we're excited. The group's ready to go. We've been practicing hard. It's hard to replicate a game, so we're just excited to get to [regular season games] and get into the real stuff."
What's Next After Tonight?
- The Canes are scheduled to be off on Saturday. They'll return to work Sunday for their first of three practices before Wednesday's home opener against the Ottawa Senators.
Worth A Click
CanesCast Episode 262: Fantasy & Reality
Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing
The Storm Report Episode #2: Seth Jarvis
Fast Aims To Keep Adding Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason
Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In The Season Ahead
Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced
2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now