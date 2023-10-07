Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds

Another Good Start

For the second consecutive night, the Canes came out of the gate ready against Nashville, claiming the game's first lead in the opening six minutes.

Last night it was Jamieson Rees, Felix Unger Sorum, and Ryan Suzuki connecting in the Music City, and tonight it was Teuvo Teravainen on the power play.

Thanks to a perfect setup from Dmitry Orlov and a wonderful drive-thru screen by Stefan Noesen, #86 gave the home crowd something to celebrate early.