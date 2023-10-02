Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing

Personnel Decisions Looming

More than 40 players were required for Friday's doubleheader down south, but that's come and gone and the team still has 46 skaters in tow.

Why?

Look ahead to later this week and you'll have your answer.

The Canes will play a home-and-home back-to-back set against the Nashville Predators to put a bow on their preseason Thursday and Friday, and the team most certainly will not want their NHL regulars playing two meaningless games in two days.

It feels safe to say that we'll see most of the big club's lineup mainstays over the course of those two nights for one final tune-up, but it remains to be seen if they'll have that in the form of everyone playing one night, or dividing them up over the course of the two efforts.

"Most of our guys that are going to be here have only played one game, so we've got to get them up to game speed," Rod Brind'Amour said after Monday's skate at PNC Arena. "But, we're also still trying to make an assessment on those guys that came here to try and get a spot."

After the final pair of exhibition games, the team has a scheduled day off on Saturday. However, when they return to work on Sunday, the schedule shows that it will be just one skate.

With that being said, the most logical assumption is that a larger-scale reduction of the roster will come at some point between Friday and Sunday.