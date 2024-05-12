Hurricanes edge Rangers in Game 4, avoid sweep in Eastern 2nd Round

Skjei scored on a one-timer from inside the blue line with 3:11 remaining. It was the Hurricanes’ first power-play goal in the series; they were 0-for-16.

Alexis Lafrenière tied it 3-3 for the Rangers at 2:04 of the third when he carried the puck below the goal line and backhanded a shot off Frederik Andersen’s back and into the net.

The Rangers lead the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game 5 is at New York on Monday.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen and Sebastian Aho scored, and Andersen made 22 saves for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Will Cuylle and Barclay Goodrow scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves for the Rangers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan and lost their first game of these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kuznetsov put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 1:51 of the first period when he skated into the zone, used New York defenseman Jacob Trouba as a screen and scored on a top-shelf wrist shot from the left circle.

Noesen extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:33 when he scored with the backhand on the rebound of Teuvo Teravainen’s shot from the left face-off circle.

Cuylle cut it to 2-1 at 8:06, taking a pass from Kaapo Kakko in the neutral zone and scoring on a breakaway with a shot that went in off the right post.

Carolina made it 3-1 at 15:29 when Aho scored on a quick one-timer from the left circle off Jake Guentzel’s pass from the goal line.

Goodrow cut it to 3-2 at 12:43 of the second period. He tipped Braden Schneider’s point shot in the slot.