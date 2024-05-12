Rangers look to regroup after Game 4, learn from 1st loss in playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A series of firsts for the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs proved to be too much to overcome Saturday.

The first time the Rangers allowed three goals in a period.

The first time they went down two goals (it happened twice in the first period).

The first time they lost the special teams battle.

The first time their penalty kill was victimized by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The first time they gave up four goals in a game.

The first time they lost.

The Hurricanes used a three-goal first period and a power-play goal from Brady Skjei with 3:11 left in the third to defeat the Rangers 4-3 at PNC Arena in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, cutting New York's lead in the best-of-7 series to 3-1.

The Rangers had won seven straight games to start the playoffs.

"A couple breakdowns, they capitalized on their opportunities," Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba said. "From that point I thought the forwards played well. We generated some good chances. The power play kind of stings at the end, but that's hockey. Move on. We're going to Game 5."

It's easy for the Rangers to have that move-on mentality because of how good they've been in the playoffs to this point. Heck, win Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Monday and they'll still have enough time to rest, recover and practice before starting the Eastern Conference Final.

But analyzing how they lost Game 4 will also benefit them going into Game 5.

Their start wasn't horrific, but it wasn't good enough either and it was out of character from what the Rangers showed in the first seven games of the playoffs.

A turnover by Barclay Goodrow led to Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal to make it 1-0 at 1:51 of the first period.

A turnover by Trouba led to Stefan Noesen's goal off a rebound to make it 2-0 at 6:33. That was the first time the Rangers were down two goals in the postseason.

Will Cuylle got one back for them at 8:06, but Erik Gustafsson's inability to handle the puck at the end boards and a defensive breakdown in front led to a wide-open Sebastian Aho scoring on a one-timer to make it 3-1 at 15:29.

"I don't think it was because we weren't ready to play," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I think maybe the chances were 7-6 us or 6-6, somewhere in that area. It wasn't a lot, but the ones we gave up were pretty noisy. They were loud. We've got to come out a little bit sharper than that. We were competing. We were working. We were trying to do our job offensively, but there's some things defensively that I felt we could have been a little bit better at in the first period."