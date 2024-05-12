Kuznetsov, daughter crash Skjei’s postgame interview after Game 4

Hurricanes defenseman oblivious to teammate behind him on “NHL on TNT”

Skeji kuz cameo

© NHL on TNT

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Brady Skjei better start watching his back.

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman's teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov and his daughter, Ecenia, crashed his postgame interview with the "NHL on TNT" crew on Saturday.

After the Hurricanes Game 4 win against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Second Round, Skjei chatted with the TNT crew about the victory and his game-winning goal in the third period. Kuznetsov then made a cameo as he picked up his daughter and held her up behind an oblivious Skjei.

The veteran defenseman didn’t realize the Kuznetsovs were there until TNT host Liam McHugh asked who was behind him and he turned around to see.

Good thing Skjei is more aware of his surroundings on the ice.

Short Shifts

Hockey Moms did it all for Martinook, Robertson brothers on way to NHL

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 10

Panarin scores sweet between-legs OT winner in Game 3

Canucks' Soucy sees support from former school, somewhat

Oilers gift O’Neal signed Hyman jersey, stick

Utah releases 20 finalists for team name, unveils fan vote

Trocheck celebrates 2OT goal in Game 2 with Rangers fans

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday cheering on Stars at Game 1

Ducks goalie coach Maharaj rings bell in celebration of being cancer free

Bergeron fires up Bruins fans before Game 7 at TD Garden

Shania Twain hypes up Golden Knights fans before Game 6

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 3

Nurse excited to watch sister play in WNBA Canada Game

Panthers release puck commemorating ‘The Bobbery’

Woll lays out for thrilling backhand stick save in Game 6

Miller wears Silovs’ dress shirt during practice

'Shaq Hyman' returns to ‘NHL on TNT’ studio with makeshift skates 

Predators penalty kill rewarded with action figures for good play