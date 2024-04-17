COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes had their five-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, falling 6-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Blake, Nadeau Debut As Canes End Regular Season In Columbus
Carolina ends the campaign with 52 victories, tied for the second-most in franchise history
Sitting A String Of Starters...
With a first-round matchup against the New York Islanders already set entering the affair, the Canes elected to give a handful of their key players the night off.
Sebastian Aho, Frederik Andersen, Jake Guentzel, Seth Jarvis, Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei, Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Staal, and Andrei Svechnikov all watched the contest from above as Jackson Blake and Bradly Nadeau made their NHL debuts, Max Comtois made his team debut, and Dylan Coghlan dressed in his season debut.
When the action got underway, it was a tough start for Spencer Martin, who was making his first start since February 29.
As has become customary to the Canes, the night's first goal belonged to a debuting opponent, with 20-year-old Luca Del Bel Belluz getting things started just 3:37 in.
Under two minutes later the visitors were down two.
It was a tough way to begin the night, but Carolina pushed back as the period moved along.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi got the first answer for the Canes, and before the intermission, he set up the returning Teuvo Teravainen to bring the game back even.
It looked like the atypical cast was starting to find their footing and was building a game, but before the team could head back to the locker room, Columbus reclaimed their lead.
Turbo Continues Turning It Up...
In a much calmer second period, the goaltenders were able to breathe a little bit easier.
It took until the midway point of the frame for the next goal to come, and for the second time on the evening, it was Teravainen.
Cashing in on the power play, it was encouraging to see #86 not only in the lineup after missing the team's previous two games, but contributing in a big way.
However, like the culmination of the first period, Columbus had a quick answer.
Just 2:02 after Teravainen's equalizer, Johnny Gaudreau was able to put the Blue Jackets back in front, forcing Carolina to play from behind again in the third.
Turning The Attention To The Weekend...
Over the course of the final period of their regular season, Carolina had spurts of offense, but they were not able to get any more by Jet Greaves.
Instead, Columbus added a goal in the first and final minute of the stanza, allowing them to close out a 6-3 victory.
With the loss, the Canes finished the season 52-23-7, tied for the second-most wins in a single season in franchise history.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on the contest...
"A lot of young kids thrown into the lineup. Their goalie played really well. He made countless saves. That was the key. I didn't like our start. We kind of gave them a couple off of faceoffs, things we don't normally do, but that's kind of what you expect when you're throwing in guys that don't really know what we're doing. Overall, just move on. That's all I can say about it."
Bradly Nadeau after skating in his first NHL game...
"It was a fun night. Unfortunately, we didn't come up with the win, but there were a lot of positives to take away from that game. We'll see where it goes from here... I think I felt pretty good out there. I got to play with (Evgeny Kuznetsov) and Jesper Fast, so two good players. It was fun to finally get to experience this, have some chances, and play my first NHL game with those guys."
Max Comtois, who was very noticeable in his first time skating with the team...
"It's a weird game to come in and play with this team already having the playoffs clinched and so many guys out. I just tried to take in the moment. I haven't played in the NHL for a while, so for me, it was just getting my habits back and my automatics. It was cool for the two young guys to play in their first game, we were trying to get the win for them. Unfortunately, a couple of mistakes cost us, but it's time for the playoffs for those guys and I'm sure they'll do very well."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly back to Raleigh post-game. They are scheduled to be off on Wednesday but will then practice on Thursday and Friday as they await word on their Round 1 Playoff schedule.
