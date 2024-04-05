Andersen Nominated For Masterton Trophy

Goaltender missed 49 games due to blood clotting issue

4.5.24 Fred Masterton
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) has nominated goaltender Frederik Andersen for the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually by the PHWA to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. A player from each NHL team is nominated by the local chapter of the PHWA. Andersen, 34, has registered an 11-2-0 record, 1.97 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and two shutouts in 14 games with the Hurricanes this season. Following a 4-1-0 start, doctors discovered a blood clotting issue affecting Andersen, and he would go on to miss 49 games over a four-month span from Nov. 4 to March 7. Since returning to the lineup, Andersen has posted a 7-1-0 record, 1.38 goals-against average, .949 save percentage and two shutouts. He is the seventh different goaltender in team history (since relocation) to be nominated for the Masterton Trophy, joining Antti Raanta (2021-22), James Reimer (2019-20), Curtis McElhinney (2018-19), Dan Ellis (2012-13), Kevin Weekes (2002-03) and Arturs Irbe (1998-99).

Andersen played his 100th career Hurricanes game against Boston on Thursday, and he has tallied a 67-27-4 record, 2.25 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and seven shutouts over three seasons with Carolina. His 67 wins through his first 100 appearances with the club are 16 more than any other goaltender in franchise history (Cam Ward, 51). Andersen won the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside teammate Antti Raanta in 2021-22, when the Hurricanes allowed a league-low 202 goals against. The 6’4”, 238-pound netminder has earned a 293-127-52 record, 2.56 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and 26 shutouts in 493 career NHL games with Anaheim, Toronto and Carolina. He is tied with Braden Holtby (WSH/VAN/DAL) for the most wins by a goaltender in NHL history through their first 500 career games. Andersen joined the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

