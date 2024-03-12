The PWHL Can't Wait for Game in Pittsburgh

Pictured above: Marie-Philip Poulin
Last month, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) set a new women’s hockey attendance record in its inaugural season with a sold-out crowd of 19,285 at Scotiabank Arena – home of the Maple Leafs – to watch Toronto versus Montreal. It was incredibly inspirational seeing the building packed to watch some of the best hockey players in the world face off.
“It’s great,” Kris Letang said. “They're great athletes, and they play on the top stages, like the Olympics, World Championships, stuff like that. It gives some inspiration for the young girls that want to play hockey and get to a level where they're seen by the entire world or filling an NHL rink. There's a lot of people that it's going to open their eyes on different things.”
“It’s amazing to see almost 20,000 people showing up to a game, and it’s good hockey, it’s been good hockey internationally for a good amount of years, too,” P.O Joseph said. “All those US-Canada games, now it's fun to just have more and more players coming in and able to compete against each other in big cities. I'm really happy that the league has been doing good.”