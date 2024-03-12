The PWHL Can't Wait for Game in Pittsburgh

The PWHL was officially introduced back in August, after so much hard work by so many people to create a sustainable professional women’s hockey league. All of the sacrifices feel worth it, considering how everything has been unfolding in such a positive way.

“It's been unbelievable. I think it's far exceeded our expectations,” said Stacey, who was one of more than 200 players who announced they would not compete professionally in the 2019-20 season until they received proper support and resources.

“Obviously, when we sat out four years ago, we dreamt of this, we thought of this, but I don't think what's happening is actually what we thought was going to happen, especially in year one. I think it's going to keep growing, and I think that's the best part about it. Hopefully, little girls and little boys see that and want to aspire to either be a part of it or to support it, and to continue pushing forward down the road."

Getting to make a living out of playing hockey professionally has been a wonderful experience. Stacey said having the details that come with that consistently, like “going to the rink every single day, showing up and doing video and practicing and having our breakfast and lunch there for you, an equipment manager who's sharpening our skates every single day,” is so significant.

It's resulted in a fantastic on-ice product, with PWHL Toronto forward Rebecca Leslie saying fans are in “for a really high-paced, high-energetic game,” along with the opportunity for the women to showcase their personalities, as evidenced by the arrival fits the teams post on social media. “We definitely have fun with it. It’s a huge part of our game,” Leslie said.

“Just being able to reach that broader market I think is really special. Women's sports are just excelling right now. It's special to be in a time where we have the PWHL and we have people like Caitlin Clark who are reaching these incredible milestones in other sports. So, for us, we've known that the quality on the ice is there. To kind of finally have that seen throughout the world is really special."