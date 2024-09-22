Preseason Opener a Good Test for Penguins

The Penguins faced quite a challenge in their first game of the 2024-25 preseason Saturday in Buffalo. Their roster, mainly younger players and prospects, faced an NHL lineup featuring the likes of Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch, Owen Power, and Bowen Byram.

While the Penguins did put together relatively solid first and third periods, the Sabres came away with a 7-3 win after an explosion of goals in the second.

“It’s not an easy one to assess. Obviously, they had a real strong lineup, and it was a really good test for our guys,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. “For some of them, it’s their first experience playing against NHL-caliber players, and so I thought we had moments in the game where our guys competed hard and we hung in there."

Here’s a few notes from the contest, where the Penguins lined up like this:

Rutger McGroarty-Drew O’Connor-Cody Glass

Jesse Puljujarvi-Tristan Broz-Valtteri Puustinen

Ville Koivunen-Vasily Ponomarev-Emil Bemstrom

Tanner Howe-Jimmy Huntington-Avery Hayes

Ryan Graves-Mac Hollowell

Ryan Shea-Nathan Clurman

John Ludvig-Harrison Brunicke

PULJUJARVI POTS THREE

Scoring a hat trick at this level, even in a preseason game, is an impressive feat in itself. But it's even more remarkable considering what Jesse Puljujarvi has gone through over the last year or so.

After undergoing bilateral hip surgery in the 2023 offseason, Puljujarvi went through a grueling rehab process. He joined the organization on a professional tryout contract last December and earned a two-year contract in February.

After a healthy summer of training, Sullivan was already liking how Puljujarvi looked coming into this year before the puck even dropped. “That is not an easy injury to come back from, and he worked extremely hard to get to where he was last year. I think he's a whole lot stronger,” Sullivan said.

“Just his skating, his ability to sustain skating throughout the course of his shifts or throughout the course of practices… he just looks stronger to me. I think just having the offseason to continue to get stronger, work on range of motion, work on skating, things like that, I think just help him. The further he is away from that recovery, I think the better it is for him, and he certainly put a lot of work in this offseason.”

Puljujarvi is also much more pain-free, which helps in every facet—particularly his play away from the puck. Sullivan praised the way Puljujarvi battled and forechecked in this contest.

MCGROARTY’S FIRST LOOK

Rutger McGroarty, acquired from Winnipeg at the end of August, made some good plays offensively in his first NHL action. He even earned an assist on Puljujarvi’s second goal. “But I would say the main thing for me to focus on is my defensive side of the game,” the blue-chip prospect said afterward.

That will come with time. For now, Sullivan said McGroarty’s hockey sense is evident. “It’s just getting used to the pace of play, the strength of the NHL players, just things like that. It’s an adjustment,” Sullivan said. “That’s what separates the NHL from any other league in the world. But I thought he handled himself really well.”

McGroarty skated with new Penguin Cody Glass, **also acquired via trade last month**, and Drew O’Connor – wearing an ‘A’ as one of the more established players in the lineup. Being one of the quote-unquote “older” guys, O’Connor grinned, “it’s probably the first time for that.”

