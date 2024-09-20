Cody Glass Ready to be the Player He’s Always Wanted To Be

Cody Glass played at PPG Paints Arena for the first time on Oct. 19, 2020. He registered the primary assist on Paul Stastny’s game-winner and helped the Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0.

Glass debuted in the NHL that season after becoming the first draft selection in Golden Knights history. The expansion franchise took him sixth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. The Manitoba native faced off against one of his childhood role models less than two weeks into his young career.

“Just being in warmups and watching Sidney Crosby across the ice, he was one of those heroes that you always kind of grow up watching,” Glass said. “With the Golden Goal and all of the other amazing things that he’s done, so I was a little bit starstruck.”

Now, almost four years later, Glass will be wearing the same black and gold jersey as his hockey idol when the Penguins kick off the season and host the New York Rangers on Oct. 9. When Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas announced on Aug. 13 that the team had acquired Glass from the Nashville Predators, it was something that the 25-year-old forward immediately started looking forward to.

“Being with him now, it’s just so cool and just a childhood dream come true,” said Glass. “To be able to suit up beside him and be able to play in this building is going to be something that is really cool, just because I loved playing here when I was on the road.”

Glass’s summer mainly consisted of training, spending time with his family, and preparing for his wedding in August. Shortly after their nuptials, Glass and his wife received the news that he had been traded to Pittsburgh. The following weeks have been nothing short of memorable.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but my wife is awesome,” said Glass. “She kind of held everything together through that moment. It was amazing coming here super quickly and getting all my stuff from Nashville and coming over here and kind of just exploring the city and becoming comfortable. You know, I’m still a young kid, and it’s intimidating coming to a new team, but everyone has been great so far, and I’m just extremely happy to be here.”