Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings

Beauvillier scores twice for Pittsburgh; DeBrincat has 3 points for Detroit

Penguins at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves in his NHL debut, and Evgeni Malkin got his 800th assist to help the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice for the Penguins (1-1-0), who were coming off a 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

“I thought we played a much better team game tonight, but Joel made some key saves early that gave us a chance to stay in it,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He let us settle into the game and get the tying goal.”

Marcus Pettersson and Erik Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby and Malkin each had two assists.

“We faced some adversity right away, so it was nice to be able to play again tonight and get right back at it,” Crosby said. “I thought we were a lot hungrier around the net than we were last night.”

Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his debut for Detroit (0-1-0). Ville Husso allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced early in the second period by Cam Talbot, who allowed two goals on 14 shots.

“It was one of those nights where we couldn’t sustain any momentum,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We gave them some easy offense, and when you do that against a talented team, it will pile up on you.”

PIT@DET: Beauvillier nets a rebound to take the lead

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Lucas Raymond.

The Red Wings outshot the Penguins 13-7 in the first period.

“It might help a little bit to be busy early, it gets you a feel for the puck,” Blomqvist said. “They were pressuring hard and I had to battle through it.”

Beauvillier tied it 1-1 at 15:02 of the first . He flipped the puck into the crease from below the goal line and it went in off Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot.

Beauvillier then gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 2:55 of the second period, putting in a centering pass from Pettersson in front.

Drew O'Connor made it 3-1 at 3:53 with a tap-in at the top of the crease off a feed from Malkin, who deked around multiple Detroit skaters as he carried the puck through the offensive zone.

Pettersson pushed it to 4-1 at 5:28 with a wrist shot from the left point, chasing Husso.

“We got away from that first period game we had, and pucks started going in,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “It felt like we were doing things right, but we had too many big-time breakdowns.”

PIT@DET: Malkin assists on Karlsson's PPG for his 800th career assist

Tarasenko pulled the Red Wings to within 4-2 at 12:32, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Karlsson scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2 at 1:42 of the third, beating Talbot with a wrist shot from the left circle.

DeBrincat cut it to 5-3 at 8:13 with his own power-play goal, a one-timer below the left circle off a rebound.

Kevin Hayes responded for the Penguins with a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle to make it 6-3 at 12:21.

Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

NOTES: Malkin is the 34th NHL player to get 800 assists. He is also the third active player to reach the mark, and all three played in the game. Crosby has 1,006 and Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has 813. Malkin needs two more goals to reach 500 while Crosby needs two points for 1,600.

News Feed

It Takes a Village

Game Preview: 10.10.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Sully Says: 2024.25 Season Opener

"Earned Every Aspect": McGroarty to Make NHL Debut

Game Preview: 10.09.24 vs. New York Rangers

A New Chapter Begins at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Hope New Ideas and Mindset Help Power Play

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Third-Consecutive Season in 2024-25

Analyzing Pittsburgh's Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Look to Rewrite the Story: Dubas Lays Out Vision

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2024-25 Season

Jesse Puljujarvi "One of the Best Surprises" of Camp

Erik Karlsson Should Be Ready to Go for Season Opener

Sully Says: Preseason Finale

Eat, Shop, Tour: Penguins Elevate the Fan Experience

Sully Says: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1 (Preseason Game 6)

Game Preview: 10.04.24 vs. Columbus

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.04.24

Game Preview: 10.03.24 at Columbus

Harrison Brunicke Leaving "Terrific" Impression

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Penguins' Goalie Depth Tested Early with Nedeljkovic Injury

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason Game 4)

Nedeljkovic Leaves Game; Blomqvist Stars in Relief

Game Preview: 10.01.24 vs. Detroit

Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup – 10.01.24

Game Preview: 09.30.24 at Detroit

Crosby, Malkin Put on a Show for Hockeyville

Game Preview: 09.29.24 at Ottawa (Hockeyville)

Statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Game Preview: 09.28.24 at Detroit

Penguins Preseason Lineups versus Red Wings (09.28.24) and Senators (Kraft Hockeyville - 09.29.24)

Getting to Know: Matt Grzelcyk

Three's Company

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

"Committed" Rakell Ready to Return to Form

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason Game 2)

Game Preview: 09.24.24 vs. Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.24.24

Burgh Proud

PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Three Categories at 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

Preseason Opener a Good Test for Penguins

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 64 Players

Game Preview: 09.21.24 at Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.21.24

Cody Glass Ready to be the Player He’s Always Wanted To Be

Penguins to Hold Inaugural Pucks and Paws Night on October 1

Malkin Eyes Playoffs, Mentorship, and Milestones

Penguins Looking For Competitive Spirit, Execution, Hockey IQ

“He’s Pittsburgh Penguins Forever”