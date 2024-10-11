Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice for the Penguins (1-1-0), who were coming off a 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

“I thought we played a much better team game tonight, but Joel made some key saves early that gave us a chance to stay in it,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He let us settle into the game and get the tying goal.”

Marcus Pettersson and Erik Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby and Malkin each had two assists.

“We faced some adversity right away, so it was nice to be able to play again tonight and get right back at it,” Crosby said. “I thought we were a lot hungrier around the net than we were last night.”

Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his debut for Detroit (0-1-0). Ville Husso allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced early in the second period by Cam Talbot, who allowed two goals on 14 shots.

“It was one of those nights where we couldn’t sustain any momentum,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We gave them some easy offense, and when you do that against a talented team, it will pile up on you.”