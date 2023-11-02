Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice

As the Penguins look to start getting results after losing three in a row and five of their last six, they tweaked the fourth line at practice on Thursday before flying to California for a three-game road trip that begins Saturday in San Jose.
Vinnie Hinostroza skated on Noel Acciari’s right wing with Matt Nieto remaining on the left, while veteran Jeff Carter skated on the extra D-pairing with P.O Joseph. Here is the full Penguins workflow:
Guentzel-Crosby-Rust
Smith-Malkin-Rakell
O’Connor-Eller-Zohorna
Nieto-Acciari-Hinostroza
Graves-Letang
Pettersson-Karlsson
Shea-Ruhwedel
As for what Hinostroza brings to that line, speed is definitely his biggest contribution.
“I think he utilizes it on both sides of the puck, but he’s a real good pursuit guy with his tenacity and just playing on top of defensemen,” Sullivan said. “He’s another one of those guys that I think, just with the speed element and his anticipation skills, he has the ability to make it hard on our opponent’s defensemen – on breakouts, for example.
“He has good offensive instincts. He’s got some scoring touch. He’s a guy that I think checks hard… and he’s a real good pursuit guy with his tenacity.”
Hinostroza had earned a call-up from the American Hockey League a few days ago because, as Sullivan put it, “Vinnie was playing the best.”