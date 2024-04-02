Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (04.02.24)

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby recorded his 82nd point of the season yesterday against the New York Rangers, ensuring he will average a point per game for the 19th time in his 19-year career.

Throughout NHL history, only Hall-of-Famer Wayne Gretzky (19) has recorded as many point-per-game seasons as Crosby.

The Pittsburgh captain, who has appeared in all 74 games thus far, leads the team with 37 goals, 45 assists and 82 points. Of his 82 points, 63 have come at even strength which is tied for seventh in the league. He has hit the 30-goal mark for the 12th time in his career, which is the most 30-goal seasons in franchise history.

This season marked the 13th time Crosby has notched 80 points or more in a season as he joined Wayne Gretzky (17), Mark Messier (13), Dale Hawerchuk (13) and Marcel Dionne (13) as the only players in NHL history with 13 or more 80-point campaigns.

Crosby entered the 2023.24 campaign sitting at 15th place on the NHL’s all-time points list (1,502) and has since risen to 11th place (1,584). He sits just three assists away from becoming the 14th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career assists.

Sidney Crosby has been red hot as of late, as he enters tonight’s game riding a five-game point streak (4G-9A).

Jeff Carter enters tonight’s game one goal shy of the 10-goal plateau. His next goal would mark the 19th season he’s reached double digit goals, a feat that only 25 players in NHL history have accomplished. Only Alex Ovechkin (19) has more 10-goal seasons among active players.

Lars Eller enters tonight’s game just two points shy of 400 in his career (177G-221A). Born in Rodovre, Denmark, Eller is looking to become the third Danish player in NHL history to achieve 400 or more points in a career.