Game Preview: 01.11.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

PIT OTT Preview
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins continue along a five-game homestand as they take on the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 PM, and doors will open at 2:30 PM.

When you play Pittsburgh, you play the whole city! Fans are encouraged to show their support for the Steelers and bring their Terrible Towels to wave during the game.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (18-17-8), OTT (19-18-3)

Pittsburgh enters this game with points in 15 of its last 19 games versus Ottawa (9-4-6) dating back to March 23, 2017. Going back further, the Penguins have points in 27 of their last 33 games against the Senators (19-6-8) dating back to January 27, 2013. The Penguins have dropped two-straight games to Ottawa here at PPG Paints Arena, but are 13-2-1 in their last 16 home games against them overall.

Giveaway Item

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Jaromir Jagr bobblehead, presented by PPG.

PensGear Exclusive

1571379T_Web_SDK_Shirt_Jagr

PensGear in-arena exclusive shirts will be available during each player’s bobblehead giveaway this season. First up, Jaromir Jagr will be available once gates open today at 2:30 PM. Don't miss your chance to collect all the shirts!

Couldn't forget Le Magnifique, whose bobblehead was in October. Mario Lemieux’s PensGear in-arena exclusive shirt will be available on March 11.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

* The Penguins are 11-5-4 dating back to Nov. 27, and in this span, only the Columbus Blue Jackets have scored more goals than the Penguins.

* The Penguins’ power play has been clicking as of late, scoring on the man advantage in seven of the last eight games dating back to Dec. 23, going 11-for-24 (45.8%).

Stretching back further, the Penguins have 19 power-play goals over their last 18 games dating back to Nov. 30. In that span, the Penguins’ 35.2 power-play percentage and 19 goals lead the league.

* Captain Sidney Crosby registered his team-leading 11th multi-point outing of the season (1G-2A) on Thursday night against Edmonton. It also doubled as his 184th career three-plus point game, which surpassed Phil Esposito and Mark Messier for fifth place in NHL history.

* Rickard Rakell continued his hot streak on Thursday, tallying another goal to give him his team-leading 21st goal of the campaign. This season, only William Nylander (24) has more goals in the NHL among Swedish-born players, and he is one of just 13 NHL players with 20 or more goals this year. Since Rakell was left off Team Sweden’s Four Nations roster on Dec. 4, he leads all Swedish players with 11 goals and 20 points.

Of Rakell’s 21 goals, 17 of them have come at even strength, which is tied for fourth in the league.

Dating back to Nov. 27, only Leon Draisaitl has more goals than Rakell, who’s notched 24 points (14G-10A) in 20 games in that span.

* Kevin Hayes found the back of the net on Thursday night against Edmonton, giving him two goals in four games since re-entering the lineup. Since he re-joined the lineup on Jan. 3, only Rickard Rakell has more goals on the Penguins than Hayes.

* On Thursday night against Edmonton, Drew O’Connor (1G-1A) recorded his third multi-point game of the season in his 200th career game. He became just the sixth undrafted player in the Crosby Era (2005-Present) to skate in 200 or more games with Pittsburgh.

* Defenseman Erik Karlsson enters this game with 12 points (2G-10A) over his last 11 games. Going back further, Karlsson has recorded 19 points (2G-17A) over his last 20 games and in that span, only two NHL blueliners have recorded more points.

Karlsson is riding an active three-game point streak (1G-4A), which is tied for the sixth-longest active point streak among NHL defensemen.

* Winger Bryan Rust has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Ottawa Senators. In 21 career games versus them, Rust has recorded nine goals, 10 assists, 19 points and is plus-12. Rust’s 19 points versus the Senators is his fourth highest versus any one team. Two of Rust’s six career hat tricks have come against the Senators (Dec. 5, 2016 and Mar. 3, 2020).

Rust recorded his fourth three-plus point game on Thursday, with all three points coming in the first period. This marked the third time in his career he has tallied three points in a single period (2G-1A in 1st period, Jan. 2, 2022; 3A in 3rd period, Nov. 27, 2019).

* Sidney Crosby is just one goal shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for the sixth-most goals with one franchise in NHL history. He’s also one assist shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne for the 11th-most assists in NHL history.

QUICK HITS

1) Today, the Penguins begin their ninth set of back-to-back games. Thus far, the team is 7-9-0 in back-to-backs (1-7-0 on the first night and 6-2-0 on the second night).

2) Sidney Crosby (57) is just one point shy from surpassing Jaromir Jagr (57) for the most points against the Ottawa Senators in franchise history.

3) Matt Grzelcyk is one assist shy of tying his career high of assists (22) set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23.

4) Michael Bunting has seven points (5G-2A) in 12 career games against Ottawa which includes three goals in his last five games versus them.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 398-90-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Meet the Penguins

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Hockey Talks

As part of our sixth annual Hockey Talks game, various mental health organizations will be available in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway behind section 112 to share information and resources. Hockey Talks fundraising throughout the night will include mystery autographed pucks, warm-up pucks, and a Hockey Talks auction featuring dozens of items, including unique "Hockey Talks" jerseys signed by some of your favorite players. Proceeds will benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation's mental health initiatives, and items can be found outside section 104 and at pens.givesmart.com starting at 3 PM.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

Penguins Rise to the Challenge Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Penguins Get One of Two Points for Third Straight Game

Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders

Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

Playing for Canada a 'Dream Come True' for Tanner Howe

Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note

Game Preview: 12.23.24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Smiles All Around: P.O Joseph Returns to Penguins

Penguins Can't Find a Goal in New Jersey

Game Preview: 12.21.24 at New Jersey Devils

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

What a Difference a Day Makes

Game Preview: 12.07.24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

"Our Intentions Weren't in the Right Spot" in New York

Game Preview: 12.06.24 at New York Rangers

4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

Penguins Past and Present Celebrate Cullen and Stevens

Owen Pickering Scores First NHL Goal

Penguins Name Wells Oliver as Director of Hockey Systems