Penguins Rise to the Challenge Against Edmonton

The Penguins came into Thursday’s matchup with Edmonton at PPG Paints Arena especially motivated.

First and foremost, they wanted to ensure they grabbed two points after picking up just one in three of their last four games (0-1-3), as those are at a premium in the race for a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh did just that with a 5-3 victory over the Oilers, who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final last season and boast two of the league’s best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“I think it's big for us. We've been playing some really good teams as of late, and we've been falling just a little bit short,” Bryan Rust said. “For us to play another really good team tonight and be able to play the game that we did and get a big win, I think just gives us a lot of confidence, like, hey – if we play the right way, we can beat any team in this league.”

As an added bonus, the Penguins snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Oilers. Before tonight, their last victory versus Edmonton came on Dec. 20, 2019.

“We haven't really been happy with our play against them overall over the last few years here. We've been giving them way too much respect,” Marcus Pettersson said. “I thought the first, we came out, played on our toes and really didn't give them space. We outskated them. Skated all over them. I thought we had some swagger there in the first and we competed. They're going to get looks, they're a really good team. We competed our (butt) off tonight.”

Here's how each period played out for the Penguins.

1) STARTING STRONG

That start was about as good as it gets for Pittsburgh. They jumped out to a 4-1 lead on goals from Rickard Rakell, Rust, Kevin Hayes and Drew O’Connor, with the first three coming in the first half. “It feels good when we do that, that’s for sure,” Rust said with a smile.

A good shift spearheaded by Sidney Crosby, where he gained the zone with speed, led to the first tally just 3:19 into play. The captain worked the puck down to Pettersson, who got it to the cage with both of Crosby’s wingers there, and Rakell finding his team-leading 21st goal of the season. The Penguins really didn’t look back from there.

Even though the NHL’s leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl got Edmonton on the board, the Penguins had a terrific response, starting with a solid shift from the fourth line before O’Connor tallied in his 200th NHL game. All night long, Pittsburgh rallied when faced with adversity in the form of goals against.

2) NED! NED! NED!

There were a lot of special teams in the second. Crosby converted on the man-advantage to put Pittsburgh up 5-1, giving them goals in that area of the game in seven of their last eight games dating back to Dec. 23. After the power play finished 30th in the league last year, Erik Karlsson said at training camp, “I strongly believe that the power play is not going to be something that's going to be discussed in a bad way this year” – and he’s been absolutely right.

Just a few seconds later, the Penguins were shorthanded, and the Oilers went to work. They ended up with 20 shots on goal in the period, and found a couple goals as they went 1-for-2 on the power play. But it could have been worse if it weren’t for the strong play of Alex Nedeljkovic, battling and competing his heart out as always.

“He was huge. He made really big saves. He controlled his rebounds really well,” Rust said. “I think that helps us when we don't give them second, third opportunities. I think to have a performance like that just feeds throughout the lineup.”

3) TIRED, BUT HAPPY

After the game, three different Penguins mentioned – with weary smiles – how tired they were. Trying to contain an Oilers team looking to tie the game is a difficult task, especially when they get a third power play on a questionable roughing call to Michael Bunting.

Even though the penalty kill had given one up late in the second, they regrouped and went over the boards with the mindset of, “get it done,” Rust said. “Do whatever we need to do to get it done. I think that was a huge moment in the game, is that we were able to get that kill.”

The Penguins did that through saves from Nedeljkovic, strong sticks in the defensive zone, big clears, and blocked shots. That theme continued on in the final minutes, as Edmonton pulled Stuart Skinner with over two minutes to play.

“I think we did a pretty good job keeping them on the outside for the most part,” Pettersson said. “I think when they penetrate and then kick outside, that's when it gets tough. So, I thought we did a good job closing when we could and played tight when we had to."

FINAL SAY:

Sidney Crosby: “They’re one of the most dangerous teams in the league. It doesn’t take much. They can make a lot out of nothing. It was a good challenge, a good test for us. Obviously, to get the lead was huge and to hang on to it. A good team win.”