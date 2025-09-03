cBlack and Gold Premier FAQ - Contests

I am a long-time season ticket holder, but I never win anything. How do I get selected for Black and Gold Premier contests and promotions?

Selection for Black and Gold Premier contests and promotions varies by event. A reservation or interest form may be required. A limited number of opportunities are 'surprise and delight'. You may receive an unexpected call or email!

We strongly encourage you to add [email protected] to your email safe list. If you don’t see emails from us regularly, they may be in a marketing or promotions folder.

To change your email, log into www.ticketmaster.com and select ‘My Profile’.

Where can I find a list of current in-game promotions?

To view in-game contests and promotions for the 2025.26 hockey season, please click here. Additional offers will be available in ‘Partner Perks’ in the ‘More’ menu of the Penguins app!