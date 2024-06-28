Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 28

Vladamir Tarasenko’s son is a little bit bigger since he last hung out with Lord Stanley. The veteran forward posted a picture of 5-year-old son, Artem, sitting in the Stanley Cup on Tuesday alongside a picture of Artem, as a 2-day-old baby, sitting in the trophy after Tarasenko won it with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Artem might have trouble fitting in the Cup if his dad wins another one.

