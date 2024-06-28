Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 28
© Bleacher Report/ Vladamir Tarasenko
1. The Tkachuk Family
The Tkachuk family finally have their Stanley Cup championship. Keith Tkachuk was brought to tears after watching son, Matthew, win the family’s first Stanley Cup on Monday. The former St. Louis Blues great, his wife, Chantal, son, Ottawa Senators captain Brady, and daughter, Taryn, all had an emotional reaction as they celebrated in the stands together. Later on the ice, Matthew, Brady and Taryn shared a group hug.
Ranking: Who cut the onions?
© Vladimir Tarasenko
Vladamir Tarasenko’s son is a little bit bigger since he last hung out with Lord Stanley. The veteran forward posted a picture of 5-year-old son, Artem, sitting in the Stanley Cup on Tuesday alongside a picture of Artem, as a 2-day-old baby, sitting in the trophy after Tarasenko won it with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Artem might have trouble fitting in the Cup if his dad wins another one.
Ranking: Then and now
3. Paul Maurice
Paul Maurice playoff content went out with a bang. The Florida Panthers head coach was given the final puck for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs by his team while celebrating in the locker room. When Maurice went to place the puck on the board, he hit it into place and all the pucks came tumbling down. He threw his hands up after the gaffe.
Ranking: Bringing down the house
4. The Atlantic Ocean
The Florida Panthers took the Stanley Cup for a dip in the ocean on Tuesday morning. After celebrating at the Fort Lauderdale bar Elbo Room, Matthew Tkachuk decided to bring new buddy for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean. The Panthers forward ran and jumped into the water while hoisting it over his head. Luckily, he kept a firm grip on the trophy so it didn’t float away.
Ranking: Grab the swimmies
If dad is going to win the Stanley Cup, maybe he can do it before bedtime? Aleksander Barkov’s son was sleepy after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup on Monday. In a video posted to social media, the toddler said something to his dad and then put his head on his dad’s shoulder as the Panthers captain was participating in a postgame interview on the ice. “He wants to go to sleep,” Barkov said in the video with a smile.
Ranking: Sweet dreams
6. Panthers kids
The Florida Panthers babies took over the Stanley Cup during the on-ice celebration on Monday. Jonah Gadjovich put his newborn twins in the Cup and Gustav Forsling placed his baby in the trophy. Dmitry Kulikov's son attempted to pick up Lord Stanley and Evan Rodrigues' kids were all smiles while touching the trophy.
Ranking: Cuteness overload
Roberto Luongo had the Italian meal of his dreams on Wednesday. The Hall of Fame goalie ate pasta out of the Stanley Cup to celebrate the Panthers championship at local restaurant in South Florida. A “Let’s go Panthers” chant broke out as Luongo swirled the spaghetti on his fork. The dish earned his nod of approval after he took a bite. Earlier in the day, Luongo brought the Cup “to work.”
Ranking: Mangia, Mangia!
8. Panthers backyard party
Nothing like running into Lord Stanley and the Panthers on your evening boat ride. A neighbor riding their boat spotted the Panthers celebrating their championship in one of the player’s backyards on Tuesday. The neighbors congratulated the team on their title and coaxed captain Aleksander Barkov to hoist the Cup of his head. Barkov obliged and the neighbors sailed away.
Ranking: Only in Florida