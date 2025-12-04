Devils honor Dillon after 1,000th NHL game

The New Jersey Devils honored defenseman Brenden Dillon for reaching the 1,000-game threshold with a pregame ceremony on Wednesday at Prudential Center.
Dillon’s wife, Emma, narrated the video tribute that was played during the ceremony.
Defenseman joined by family to celebrate milestone, gets customary silver stick
“You’ve worked for everything you’ve gotten,” she said in the video. “To be where you are and accomplish what you have. I’m forever in awe of the dedication and commitment that you display in every facet of your life. From the locker room to our living room, you make people light up around you.
“1,000 incredible moments. 1,000 times cheering for our guy. And we’d do it 1,000 times over.”
After the video, Emma joined Brenden on the ice with their young daughters, Elowen and Elton, as well as Brenden’s parents, Edward and Debbie.
Emma brought with her a special hat for Brenden with “1,000 NHL games” embroidered on the inside.
Devils captain Nico Hischier presented Brenden with gifts from the team, including a game sheet and a puck from his 1,000th game.
Finally, Devils managing partners David and Alison Blitzer presented Brenden with a customary silver stick to mark the occasion, along with two mini sticks for his daughters.
Brenden hit the milestone during the Devils’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.
Before Monday’s game, Brenden’s daughters surprised him in the locker room to announce the starting lineup.