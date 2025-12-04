Devils honor Dillon after 1,000th NHL game

“You’ve worked for everything you’ve gotten,” she said in the video. “To be where you are and accomplish what you have. I’m forever in awe of the dedication and commitment that you display in every facet of your life. From the locker room to our living room, you make people light up around you.

“1,000 incredible moments. 1,000 times cheering for our guy. And we’d do it 1,000 times over.”

After the video, Emma joined Brenden on the ice with their young daughters, Elowen and Elton, as well as Brenden’s parents, Edward and Debbie.

Emma brought with her a special hat for Brenden with “1,000 NHL games” embroidered on the inside.