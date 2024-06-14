Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 14
1. Florida Panthers Day 1 Fan
The biggest Florida Panthers fan since day one of his birth brought the energy this week. Ethan White, a 13-year-old fan, went viral for his passionate TV interview with local station NBC 6 during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. “This is a monumental moment in my life,” White said in the viral video. “I have been here since Day 1 of my birth, 2011. And I just can’t wait to see my team happily hoist the Cup.” White was back for Game 2 on Monday and met up again with NBC 6 reporter Giselle Espinales to talk about the viral video.
Ranking: 13 years and counting
2. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande made our power rankings for the second straight week. This week the singer showed up to Amerant Bank Arena to cheer on her Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Grammy-award winner also reunited with her old friend, Stanley C. Panther.
Ranking: Ari loves the way the Panthers make her feel
3. DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled was the Panthers best hype man during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Grammy-award winner performed a pregame concert for Panthers fans at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday. Later, he threw on his custom Panthers jersey and cheered on the team from behind the glass. He then caught up with Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. He shared pictures with his buddies on his Instagram account.
Ranking: Major key to a Panthers victory
4. Shirtless Florida Panthers Fan
The legend of the shirtless Panthers fan behind the opposing team’s bench continued to grow this week. Bryson Rosen, an 8-year-old fan, had his own memorable TV interview with a local station before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. “We’re going to beat them [Oilers] 3-0. It’s easy,” a still shirtless Bryson said in the interview. “Like who is going to get past Bob? Like that’s the real question,” he added. Later, Bryson was back at his place behind the Oilers bench, videobombing coach’s interviews.
Ranking: Florida boy doing Florida boy things
5. Calgary Tower
The Calgary Tower had to make one thing crystal clear on Monday. The tower lit up the blue and orange for Action Anxiety Day and not for their Alberta neighbors, the Edmonton Oilers. “We’ve got love for our neighbors to the north and all across this province, but no. Never.”
Ranking: We are never ever ever cheering for the Oilers
6. Edmonton Air Traffic Controllers
The Florida Panthers received the Edmonton welcome on Wednesday. Edmonton air traffic controllers had some fun with the Panthers pilot when they arrived in Edmonton Wednesday night before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup. One air traffic controller joked that he had a two hour hold or however long it would take for the plane to have to divert from Edmonton. The Panthers pilot didn't bite, but the other air traffic controllers had a laugh. That's what the Panthers get for flying into enemy territory.
Ranking: Diverting for a cause
7. Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is a big Matthew Tkachuk guy. The Boston Celtics star gave a shoutout to the Panthers forward, his former prep school classmate during a press conference this week. “I’m a big Matthew fan,” Tatum said at the press conference. “I actually watched him win [Monday]. … I’m extremely happy for him and his family and hopefully they win it all.” Tatum, who is one win away from the NBA Championship, and Tkachuk attended Chaminade College Preparatory School in Missouri together.
Ranking: Championship classmates