Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 21
© Sportsnet/ Edmonton Oilers
Matthew Tkachuk channeled his inner Sergei Bobrovsky on Tuesday. The Florida Panthers forward made an insane diving save with his stick to stop an empty net goal with seconds left in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Down 4-3 with 30 seconds left in the third period, Tkachuk hustled to get back to the rolling puck towards the Panthers net. He dove and stuck out his stick, stopping the puck with his blade at the goal line and ending up in the net himself. Unfortunately, a second later Connor McDavid picked up the lose puck and scored to secure the Oilers 5-3 win. On Thursday, Tkachuk earned the praise of head coach Paul Maurice who told reporters he had watched the clip a “hundred” times and had been playing it “on a loop in the room.”
Ranking: Jaw dropping
2. Young singing Panther fan
A Florida Panthers fan is hoping to sing the team to victory. Aniyah, a pediatric patient at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in South Florida, wrote and performed a special song for her favorite team before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. “Good luck to the Panthers,” Aniyah sung on a video posted to social media. “I hope you win.”
Ranking: Pump up the jam
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele channeled his “Mamba Mentality” before Game 4 and Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Foegele sported a Kobe Bryant T-shirt that had a picture of the late Basketball Hall of Famer sporting Wayne Gretzky’s Oilers jersey. Bryant wore the jersey to help spark his Los Angeles Lakers teammates before a Western Conference semifinals game in 2012. The Oilers won both Game 4 and Game 5 after falling behind 3-0 in the series.
Ranking: Slightly superstitious
4. Shania Twain
Shania Twain knows how to get Oilers fans going. The Grammy-award winner performed a pregame concert before Game 4 as part of Rogers Fest at the Final. It was the largest concert the NHL has ever hosted. After the game, Twain visited the Oilers locker room to congratulate them on their win.
Ranking: Man, she feels like a hockey fan
5. Cheering Oilers or Panthers fan
The mystery of the Oilers fan cheering for the Panthers was solved this week. During Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place, a fan wearing an Oilers jersey turned heads when she was caught cheering for the Panthers after a goal in the first period. Turns out, the fan in question is a Panthers fan who lives in Canada, whose sister got her tickets and told her she had to wear an Oilers jersey if she went.
Ranking: Case closed
6. Panthers rally towels
The Florida Panthers can take a joke. The team handed out special rally towels that poked fun at chirps about their fan base before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. Red and white towels that read "All Six of Us," a response to the team supposedly not having many fans, were draped across the stadium seats.
Ranking: Cue “Shake it Off”