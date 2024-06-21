Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 21

Matthew Tkachuk channeled his inner Sergei Bobrovsky on Tuesday. The Florida Panthers forward made an insane diving save with his stick to stop an empty net goal with seconds left in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Down 4-3 with 30 seconds left in the third period, Tkachuk hustled to get back to the rolling puck towards the Panthers net. He dove and stuck out his stick, stopping the puck with his blade at the goal line and ending up in the net himself. Unfortunately, a second later Connor McDavid picked up the lose puck and scored to secure the Oilers 5-3 win. On Thursday, Tkachuk earned the praise of head coach Paul Maurice who told reporters he had watched the clip a “hundred” times and had been playing it “on a loop in the room.”

Ranking: Jaw dropping