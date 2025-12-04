Greatest Save Candidate: Oettinger makes point-blank save… twice

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

What’s better than one impressive save? Two impressive saves.

Dallas Stars Jake Oettinger put together a string of head turning stops against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, en route to a 30-save shoutout at Prudential Center.

Late in the first period, with the teams still scoreless, the Devils made a fast rush towards the net, with forward Stefan Noesen leading the charge.

Noesen dumped the puck to a streaking Juho Lammikko, who ended up one-on-one with Oettinger, but the Stars goaltender made the stop.

Quickly, Devils forward Luke Glendening snagged the rebound and got another good look at the net, but again, Oettinger stretched out his left pad to make the second of his back-to-back impressive saves.