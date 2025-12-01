Star Wears: Blue Jackets award Gaudreau-inspired ‘Donkey’ hat to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Item: “Donkey” hat
Origin Story: The team used to give out a Civil War-style Kepi hat, as the Blue Jackets nickname derives from the Union Army. After that ran its course, the team was looking for a new token to give out. After All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau’s tragic death in the summer of 2024, players all wanted to give out a token that was a nod to his life and NHL career. Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and equipment manager Dustin “Dusty” Halstead went through a few different styles before settling on the current donkey hat, which also features a team logo on one side and Gaudreau’s No. 13 on the other.