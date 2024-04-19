Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 19
© Getty Images/Vegas Golden Knights
1. Vegas Golden Knights super fan
The Vegas Golden Knights put a ring on their biggest fan. On Thursday, the team surprised Annabelle Hanson, a former Make-A-Wish guest, with a personalized championship ring. Goalie Logan Thompson thanked the super fan for her inspiration during their 2023 Stanley Cup run. Annabelle was ecstatic and made sure to give Thompson a big hug.
Ranking: Kiss the ring
Jeff Carter had a classy sendoff on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders lined up to shake hands and congratulate the veteran forward on his retirement after his last NHL game. Carter’s family was there to greet him on the Penguins bench. Former teammate Jonathan Quick and his family also came out to UBS Arena to support the Penguins forward. Carter is calling it a career after 19 NHL seasons and two Stanley Cup championships, both with the Los Angeles Kings. He told reporters after the game he was looking forward to being a dad in retirement.
Ranking: Stick taps
Jakob Silfverberg had his own heartfelt sendoff on Thursday. The Anaheim Ducks forward received a special letter from an 11-year-old fan before his final NHL game. The young fan named Gracie wrote to thank Silfverberg and tell him she wears No. 33 because of him. After the game, the Vegas Golden Knights skated over to shake hands with Silfverberg. The veteran forward played 11 of his 12 NHL seasons with the Ducks and played one season with the Ottawa Senators.
Ranking: Our kind of "thank you" note
Auston Matthews’ biggest fans were on the edge of their seats Wednesday. During Matthews’ quest for his 70th goal of the season, the forward’s family and Toronto Maple Leafs teammates were ready to celebrate the milestone goal. TV cameras caught his teammates prematurely jumping up from the bench after a close chance in front of the net. Later, his parents had the same reaction after a shot just went above the net. Unfortunately, Matthews didn’t hit the milestone, but ended his season with an impressive 69 goals to win the Rocket Richard Trophy.
Ranking: Close enough
Who says the boys get to have all the fun? Linus Ullmark’s wife and Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend recreated the Boston Bruins duo’s goalie hug. Sporting custom Bruins playoff jackets, the girls embraced each other in front of the Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in a video posted to social media. The jackets were created by local designer Ben Weiner who runs Jeanius Jackets. Watch out Ullmark and Swayman, there’s a new dynamic duo in town.
Ranking: The girls did it better