Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 19

Jakob Silfverberg had his own heartfelt sendoff on Thursday. The Anaheim Ducks forward received a special letter from an 11-year-old fan before his final NHL game. The young fan named Gracie wrote to thank Silfverberg and tell him she wears No. 33 because of him. After the game, the Vegas Golden Knights skated over to shake hands with Silfverberg. The veteran forward played 11 of his 12 NHL seasons with the Ducks and played one season with the Ottawa Senators.

Ranking: Our kind of "thank you" note