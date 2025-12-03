Ovechkin, Capitals honor Kopitar after final matchup

Entire team greets Kings captain with hugs, handshakes after last regular season meeting

WSH@LAK: Capitals line up and shake hands with Kopitar

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Normally a handshake line is reserved for the postseason, but this exception seemed fitting.

After Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals at Crypto.com Arena, the Capitals lined up to honor Anze Kopitar with hugs and handshakes.

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin led the way, and his teammates followed suit in showing respect to one of the greats, who will be retiring at the end of the season.

"(We) just wanted to congratulate him on an amazing career," Ovechkin said to reporters after the game. "Obviously, it’s a sad moment, but it’s life, and it’s sad but I wish him all the best.

"It’s a show of respect, obviously. It’s a game, but after the whistle, it’s to show respect to him for all he’s done for this game, for this league, and it’s just about all of our respect."

Kopitar announced in September that this would be his final season and has been on a bit of a farewell tour throughout the year.

He met with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after their matchup in November to swap jerseys, then did the same with Ovechkin after their initial matchup in Washington, D.C. earlier this season.

Tuesday marked the final regular season matchup between Kopitar and Ovechkin.

Kopitar has played all 20 seasons of his career in Los Angeles. He won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and then again in 2014 and has served as the Kings captain since 2016.

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Greenspan contributed to this report

Related Content

Kopitar, Ovechkin, swap jerseys after matchup

Kopitar gets jersey from Crosby after last regular season matchup

Kopitar to retire from Kings after this season, his 20th in NHL

Short Shifts

Wiesblatt honors late brother after 1st NHL goal

Rangers sign Make-A-Wish honoree to 1-day contract

Markov starts celebrations early ahead of ceremony

Dillon reflects on career ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Star Wears: Blue Jackets award Gaudreau-inspired ‘Donkey’ hat to player of game

Benn’s son attends 1st NHL game as Stars honor captain’s 400th goal

Blues celebrate Faulk's 1,000th NHL game with shirts, jerseys

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Stars name Keller 1st Star after death of father

Wild celebrate Native American Heritage Day with Ojibwe language broadcast

Kraken attends Torrent’s inaugural home opener 

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee White shows up at Red Wings game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 28 

Goal of the Season? Barzal shows value of patience with slick score

Fiala hosts families from Children’s Hospital LA for Thanksgiving lunch, skate

Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 900th goal, 1,500th NHL game with special ceremony

Sharks players enjoy ‘Monday Night Football’ action at Levi's Stadium

Devils spend day with young fan ahead of Hockey Fights Cancer Night 