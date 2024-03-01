Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. No math required (looking at you Chris Tanev). This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 1
“There was no one to pass to...just decided to shoot it,” McDavid said during a TNT postgame interview after scoring the overtime winning goal against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.
The Edmonton Oilers forward went from the human apple tree to the overtime hero. Before Wednesday’s game, teammate Leon Draisaitl passed on the human apple tree title to McDavid who had 22 assists in eight straight games. McDavid took the nickname, added two assists to extend his point streak to nine games and ended his 11-game goal drought with the OT winner.
Ranking: Smile
2. Cindy Crawford
What like it was hard? Supermodel Cindy Crawford brought the United Center to its feet after scoring five-hole from center ice on her third attempt while participating in Shoot the Puck contest on Sunday. Crawford rocked high heels as she shot the puck. She blew kisses and waved in celebration. The model was in town to celebrate Chris Chelios’ number retirement ceremony. Oh yeah, did we mention it was Crawford’s first time holding a hockey stick.
Ranking: Standing ovation
Caden and Emersyn Carter brought big energy before their dad’s 1,300th NHL game. The adorable duo surprised their father by reading the Penguins starting lineup before their game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The siblings yelling “Big...Jeff...Carter” in unison and running to hug their dad will make anyone’s heart melt.
Ranking: Tear Up
4. 80-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan
An 80-year-old Toronto woman completed her bucket list and some on Thursday. Before the Maple Leafs game, the lady held up a sign that read “80 year bucket list: Beat cancer (check), Attend my first Leafs game (check)." She put the sign on the glass during warmups and waved to the players. Later, she was given a Maple Leafs jersey and met Carlton the Bear. Her smile says it all.
Ranking: Fist pumps
Chris Tanev used some hilarious reasoning when choosing a new number to wear after being traded to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Tanev kind of halved his usual No. 8 to arrive at his new No. 3. Close enough, Chris.
Ranking: Laugh