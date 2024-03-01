Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 1

What like it was hard? Supermodel Cindy Crawford brought the United Center to its feet after scoring five-hole from center ice on her third attempt while participating in Shoot the Puck contest on Sunday. Crawford rocked high heels as she shot the puck. She blew kisses and waved in celebration. The model was in town to celebrate Chris Chelios’ number retirement ceremony. Oh yeah, did we mention it was Crawford’s first time holding a hockey stick.

Ranking: Standing ovation