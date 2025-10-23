Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Latest news, images from teams, players around the NHL

Blues_2025-26_HFC_Pink-at-the-Rink

© St. Louis Blues

Welcome to the Hockey Fights Cancer Daily Digest. Though Hockey Fights Cancer is now a year-round campaign, most teams will be having their Hockey Fights Cancer nights during the month of November. NHL.com will provide all the highlights from each night as well as stories about the campaign.

Oct. 23

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are the first teams to hold their Hockey Fights Cancer nights in the 2025-26 season.

For the Bruins, lavender will be the dominant color during their game against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.

You can read all about their night, including an auction, right here.

The Blues, meanwhile, will turn Enterprise Center pink for their Pink at the Rink night when they host the Utah Mammoth.

Here are all the details about their night.

